Aston Villa transfer target Marco Asensio is having a medical ahead of a deadline day move to Villa Park, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery's side have been keen to bolster their attacking options in the entirety of the January transfer window, and after pulling off a remarkable loan deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, look set to supplement his arrival with the addition of Asensio.

Aston Villa Deal for Marco Asensio "Looks Like it Will Happen"

The Spaniard will join on a loan deal from PSG

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said: "Marco Asensio, it's a real coup for Aston Villa. That one looks like it will happen on deadline day. He's been having a medical and will be a straight loan from Paris Saint-Germain."

Asensio has yet to realise the kind of potential he displayed while at Real Madrid, and after a stuttering couple of years in Paris with PSG, a chance for rejuvenating his career at Villa Park under Emery would surely have tempted him.

Given Villa also find themselves in the Champions League last 16, and remain well in the hunt to finish in the top four once again in the 2024/2025 Premier League campaign, Asensio would be joining a team who are heading places and within a real shout of another hugely successful season.

If the Spaniard can fire Villa into European football's biggest competition by the end of the campaign, he may well find the Midlands club trying to construct a permanent deal in the summer.