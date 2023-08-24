Aston Villa are “considering different options” to Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna at Villa Park, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery aims to bolster his Villans squad before next Friday’s transfer deadline as they prepare to balance Premier League and Europa Conference League football this season.

Aston Villa transfer news – Marcos Acuna

According to Marca, Villa could have received a blow in their pursuit of Acuna this summer.

The left-back has been targeted, with Lucas Digne gaining the attention of Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice during the transfer window.

And the respected Spanish outlet claims that Acuna suffered a hamstring injury in Sevilla’s 4-3 defeat to Alaves on Monday and underwent tests on Wednesday to determine the extent of the issue.

Should the setback be serious, Emery and sporting director Monchi will move on to alternative targets to bolster their left-back department.

Last week, reports suggested Villa would have to stump up £13m to secure the signature of the 31-year-old World Cup-winning full-back with Argentina.

Sevilla president Pep Castro explained (via the Express & Star): “Our team is a team with champion players, and the champions have a price. If an offer arrives, we will study it. If it arrives, we understand that it is good and corresponds to his value, and in addition to helping us grow, we will do it (sell Acuna).

“(Should the offer) not meet those requirements, he will stay in Sevilla. Nothing will happen.”

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could target a full-back as their next signing and were having internal conversations about the possibility of signing Acuna.

But the Italian journalist has claimed that a deal for the experienced defender is “not something advanced” and that the Villans are considering alternative options.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Aston Villa and Acuna?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “For Acuna, this is currently not something advanced. They had some contacts with Sevilla, and, of course, the connection between the director Monchi and Sevilla is excellent.

“But, at the moment, there is still no advanced negotiation because they are considering different options in that position.”

What next for Aston Villa this summer?

Having comfortably despatched Hibernian 5-0 in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg, Villa can prepare for life in the group stages of continental competition this season.

The Villans take on Burnley on Sunday afternoon, aiming to build on last week's 4-0 triumph over Everton.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the West Midlands giants’ interest in Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is unsurprising, given their constant links to players in that position this summer.

However, the journalist has also told GMS that a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is unlikely, as the club doesn’t have the required budget it would take to sign the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Jones has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the way Villa’s squad is evolving throughout the window shows positive signs of actions being taken behind the scenes to improve the club’s standing in the Premier League this season.