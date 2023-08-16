Aston Villa are interested in Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively drops the latest on an "internal conversation" at Villa Park to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans squad as their Europa Conference League campaign gets underway later this month.

Aston Villa transfer news – Marcos Acuna

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa are in talks to sign Acuna from Sevilla after they complete a deal to sign Galatasaray attacker Nicolas Zaniolo on a season-long loan.

The 31-year-old is considered a replacement for Lucas Digne, with an ambitious move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal thought to be an option.

Acuna has played for Sevilla for the last three years and was a regular in the Argentina side that claimed a third World Cup triumph and their first in over 30 years last winter.

And with Alex Moreno not expected to return to action until later this month, Villa could aim to swoop for the La Liga star.

According to reports in Spain, Villa will have to cough up £13m to prise Sevilla into selling the experienced full-back, who will feel he could become a Premier League regular if he moves to Villa Park.

The West Midlands giants could find themselves in a strong negotiating position, with current sporting director Monchi knowing the player well from their time together with the La Liga outfit.

Transfer insider Dean Jones had linked Villa’s rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers with a move for the South American last December, however, a transfer never developed heading into the January transfer window.

And Romano believes that Villa will be on the lookout for full-backs ahead of a winger in the remaining weeks of the window and claims there has been a conversation inside the club about “the next targets.”

What has Romano said about Aston Villa and Acuna?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “More than a winger, now I would keep an eye on full-backs because I always told you they were looking for full-backs.

“Marcos Acuna from Sevilla is a name they are considering. It also depends on the cost, as it's never easy to sign players from Sevilla. But Acuna is a player they appreciate, and Monchi knows him very well.

“So, there is an internal conversation about the next targets, but the next one will be Zaniolo.”

Who else could Aston Villa sign this summer?

With just a few weeks remaining of the window, Emery hopes to see his squad bolstered further ahead of their Europa Conference League campaign.

Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho would provide an upgrade on Leon Bailey, who was hooked off at half-time in Villa’s 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GMS that attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the favourite to be the next player out of the door at Villa Park, having barely made an impact during Emery’s time at the helm of the club.

However, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Monchi could aim to facilitate a move for Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix this summer.