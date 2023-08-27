Aston Villa were “one step away” from signing Sevilla star Marcos Acuna, as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti explains to GIVEMESPORT why a move hasn’t come to fruition at Villa Park.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans squad before next Friday’s transfer window deadline. The market closes on 1st September.

Aston Villa transfer news – Marcos Acuna

Galetti recently revealed that talks between Sevilla and Aston Villa regarding the transfer of Acuna have stalled. The La Liga outfit aren’t convinced that allowing the left-back to leave is the right decision and are having internal discussions about the next point of action.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Acuna is not an upgrade on Lucas Digne, who would likely make way for the Argentine World Cup winner should he arrive at Villa Park this summer. However, Football Insider recently claimed that the 31-year-old, who reportedly earns a salary close to £48,000 per week, had already agreed personal terms with Villa.

Acuna is well known by the West Midlands giants’ sporting director Monchi, who signed the full-back for Sevilla during his time with the Europa League winners. The Express & Star previously claimed that the South American was a target for Emery but that the Villans would have to stump up £13m for his services.

Sevilla president Pep Castro said (via the Express & Star): “Our team is a team with champion players, and the champions have a price. If an offer arrives, we will study it. If it arrives, we understand that it is good and corresponds to his value, in addition to helping us grow, we will do it [sell Acuna]. [Should the offer] not meet those requirements, he will stay in Sevilla. Nothing will happen.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal for Villa to sign Acuna “is not advanced” and the club are exploring alternative left-back options before next Friday’s transfer window deadline. Meanwhile, Galetti claims that negotiations for Acuna have stalled after Sevilla had second thoughts about letting him leave.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Galetti said about Aston Villa and Acuna?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Days ago, Acuna was one step away to join Aston Villa in this effect. However, in the decisive moments of the negotiation, Sevilla changed their mind, taking time to better evaluate whether to let him go. So, at this moment, the negotiation between Aston Villa and Sevilla has stalled.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Aston Villa this summer?

Having dispatched Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian 5-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off, the Villans are almost guaranteed a spot in the group stages of the competition. Therefore, Emery hopes to increase the depth of his squad to enable the side to perform domestically and in Europe.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed to GIVEMESPORT that a deal to sign Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares ‘is there for the taking’ for Villa if they choose to move away from Acuna. Meanwhile, according to reports in Spain, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Barcelona and Spain winger Ansu Fati before the 1st September transfer deadline.