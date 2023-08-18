Aston Villa could sign Sevilla left-back Marcus Acuna in “a matter of hours” as Italian journalist Rudy Galetti provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest transfer development at Villa Park.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his squad as they ready themselves to kick off their Europa Conference League campaign next week.

Aston Villa transfer news – Marcos Acuna

It’s been a successful transfer window for Aston Villa so far, welcoming four additions to Emery’s side as they look ahead to what they hope will be a deep run into Europe’s third-tier continental competition this term.

Having watched fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United triumph in the tournament last season, Villa will believe they can replicate the east London outfit’s success, qualifying for next season’s Europa League in the process.

Youri Tielemans has been signed on a free transfer from Leicester City following the expiry of his contract at the King Power Stadium, whilst Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby’s signatures have been acquired.

Galatasaray attacker Nicolo Zaniolo is the latest arrival at Villa Park, having signed on an initial season-long loan with the West Midlands giants.

And Emery is looking to bolster his left-back department, with Alex Moreno injured and Lucas Digne a target for Saudi clubs.

Therefore, the Spanish head coach has turned to Acuna, valued at £13m by Sevilla.

According to TYC Sports, the 31-year-old has agreed upon terms to join Emery’s side as Villa progress in their negotiations to sign the Argentine World Cup winner.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa appreciate Acuna, who has a strong relationship with the club’s sporting director Monchi, who recently left Seville for the second city.

And Galetti believes that Villa are “on the verge” of completing the signing of Acuna with talks at “the final stage” with Sevilla.

What has Galetti said about Aston Villa and Acuna?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Aston Villa at the moment are, for sure, on fire in the market. They finalised Zaniolo from Galatasaray and, as told before, are on the verge of signing Marcos Acuna from Sevilla.

“Talks are at the final stage with the Spanish club, with just the last collateral details to be discussed. And the sensation is that a done deal is just a matter of hours.”

What next for Aston Villa this summer?

With Acuna set to be the fifth signing of the summer at Villa Park, Emery won’t want the business to end there.

Galetti has also told GIVEMESPORT that Atletico Madrid and Portugal attacker Joao Felix could be open to a move to Villa Park this summer due to the project Emery and Monchi are carrying out in the West Midlands.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho would be an upgrade on Villa star Leon Bailey.

CaughtOffside recently claimed that the Villans are monitoring the situation of the 23-year-old, who has found himself out of favour at Old Trafford during Erik ten Hag’s reign.

Therefore, it could be an intriguing remaining few weeks of the transfer window at Villa Park as Emery prepares his side for next week’s Europa Conference League play-off first-leg with Hibernian.