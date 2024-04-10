Highlights Aston Villa are keen to sign Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso this summer.

Villa will face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and West Ham for the Spaniard's signature.

Hermoso looks set to be available on a free when his Atletico Madrid contract runs out at the end of the season.

Aston Villa reportedly face a three-way transfer battle with Premier League rivals Newcastle United and West Ham to sign Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso this summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The clubs have all had recent taste of European football, with Villa currently leading the way. The Midlands club sit fifth in the Premier League table, with only goal difference keeping them out of the top four. They are also in the Europa Conference League so stand a good chance of playing European football next season.

That could help them attract the latest player to be linked with a move to Villa Park. West Ham and Newcastle are also being linked, while there is said to be interest from Italian giants Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli.

Villa, Newcastle and West Ham Chasing Mario Hermoso

The Atletico Madrid defender is coming to the end of his contract

The player in question is 28-year-old Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, previously called an 'undisputed leader' by Diario AS. The central defender is out of contract at the end of this season, and could be set for a move to either the Premier League or Serie A.

According to HITC reporter Bailey, Villa, Newcastle and West Ham have 'all asked about his situation' ahead of him possibly becoming a free agent in the summer. The defender is a Real Madrid academy graduate and was previously linked with Arsenal in 2019, before opting to choose a move from Espanyol to Atletico Madrid instead.

Villa boss Unai Emery was in charge of the Gunners at the time. His long-term interest in the player could possibly help sway a decision this summer. Inter Milan and Juventus will likely be the most attractive options, with Villa then following suit.

How Mario Hermoso has performed in 2023-24 Appearances 36 Yellow cards 12 Red cards 0 Goals 2 Minutes played 3,187

Emery has already shown his desire to utilise his knowledge of the Spanish market as much as he possibly can at Villa. Last summer, they signed Pau Torres from Villarreal) and loaned in Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. Back in January, he signed Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

The manager continues to have strong links to Spain, and even owns a club - Real Union - in the third tier of Spanish football. With some Spanish players already at the club, and a manager of Emery's pedigree at the helm, that could be a huge factor in Hermoso's decision this summer.

Hermoso's agent has also spoken out with an Italian journalist tweeting: "Mario #Hermoso’s agent (Inaki Espizua) confirms to CN24: 'We are far from extending the contract with #AtleticoMadrid. He wants to play to win the most important trophies'."

Statistics according to Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-04-24.