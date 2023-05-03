Aston Villa could “sign three or four serious players this summer” as they look to appoint Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany for a key role at Villa Park, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery’s Villans squad are fighting for European qualification at the business end of the Premier League season.

Aston Villa news – Mateu Alemany

According to Spanish sources (via MailOnline), Alemany is poised to take up a director of football role at Aston Villa, with Barcelona unable to compete with the terms proposed by the West Midlands giants.

Reports in his homeland also state that he was offered a large salary to work in hand with Emery as they look to make Villa a Premier League force.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that exciting times could be in store for the Villa Park outfit, who are well set to strengthen in the summer transfer window.

And Jones believes that the club are looking to “make big strides” in the Premier League, given that several traditional top-half clubs are in “varying states of uncertainty.”

What has Jones said about Aston Villa?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Alemany would come with a good reputation, and it will be interesting to see how he influences the club’s future transfer plans.

“He has been part of a pretty chaotic time at Barca on the transfers front, but he helped make it possible for the club to sign the likes of Raphinha, Lewandowski and Kounde at a time when they had no money.

“The situation at Villa is different. They have loads of ambition and will have financial backing in the next couple of windows as Villa look to make big strides in the Premier League to take advantage of many traditional top-ten clubs in varying states of uncertainty.

“I’m sure it won’t be long before Villa are linked with players like Aubameyang on the back of this appointment, but we will have to see at the end of the season exactly what the vision is for Villa’s squad maintenance and upgrades. A few players will be leaving, but Emery will be careful about the type of characters he brings into the dressing room, and we should realise that whenever links crop up.

“Bringing in someone like Alemany would have been done with Emery’s blessing because his role at Villa reaches beyond just managing the first team, and from the early days of his reign, there were indications he was keen to bring in another senior member of staff to help carry out his ambitious plans.

“I think Villa will sign three or four serious players this summer, and their fans must be excited about where this is heading.”

What next for Aston Villa?

Whilst the behind-the-scenes focus will be on wrapping up the final terms of Alemany’s contract, Emery will aim to get his side’s European charge back on track following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester United.

Villa make the short trip to local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to Villa Park in what could prove to be a critical fixture in determining their chances of Europa League/Europa Conference League qualification next term.

Regardless of whether the club achieve European football this season, the future looks bright for the West Midlands giants, and Alemany will hope to build on the foundations already in place.