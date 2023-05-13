Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash needs to adapt his role to survive in Unai Emery’s team at Villa Park, Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans have enjoyed an upturn in form since the appointment of the Spanish head coach last November.

Aston Villa news – Matty Cash

Cash hasn’t been involved with Emery’s squad since March following a calf injury suffered on international duty with Poland.

However, the 25-year-old only narrowly missed out on a return to the side for Villa’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of West Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend and will be looking to return in the Villans' fixture with Tottenham Hotspur today.

Cash has made the right-back spot his own since his arrival for about £16m at Villa Park from Nottingham Forest in September 2020.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT in February that Emery isn’t convinced by Cash, hinting that the full-back may no longer be a guaranteed starter.

And Jones believes that Cash will have to accept not playing in a “traditional role” if he wants to stay part of Villa’s squad.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Cash?

When asked if Cash will be happy with slotting in an auxiliary centre-back role, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think you've got to be adaptable now. It's all about surviving in this team.

“If you're not playing a traditional role, you've got to accept that if you want to stay as part of the unit.

“I think it's quite a good thing, to be honest.

“If you look at how football is changing at the moment and how teams like Liverpool are altering the style of certain positions. It’s a trend that will carry on.

“Manchester City have done it, and Liverpool are starting to do it. Other teams will start replicating it too.”

What next for Aston Villa and Cash?

Cash will hope to end any speculation over Emery’s belief in the full-back on his return to the side as he looks to guide Villa to a European finish in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

The 13-cap Poland international will look to nail down a regular place back in the Villa starting XI in a bid to secure his long-term future at Villa Park.

However, if the £80,000 per-week is unwilling or unable to adapt his role to Emery’s liking, the Slough-born star could see his spell in the West Midlands come to an abrupt end this summer.