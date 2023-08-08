Aston Villa manager Unai Emery may not be “sold” on right-back Matty Cash, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor provides GIVEMESPORT with a full-back transfer update from Villa Park.

The Villans aim to fine-tune their squad ahead of their Premier League and Europa Conference League campaigns this season.

Aston Villa transfer news – Full-backs

According to Estadio Deportivo, Aston Villa’s new sporting director Monchi is keen to see Sevilla right-back Gonzalo Montiel follow in his footsteps and swap the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium for Villa Park.

Emery hopes to see another right-back come through the door at Villa following the departure of Ashley Young, who left the club at the end of his contract this summer before joining Everton.

Matty Cash, Calum Chambers and Ezri Konsa are competing for a place on the right side of the defence, with the latter having adapted from his natural centre-back role during pre-season.

Villa’s interest in a right-back doesn’t bode well for Cash, who has nailed down the position since he arrived from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window of 2020.

The £80,000 per-week earner, once described as a “real threat” by Alex McLeish, was generally Emery’s first choice when fit last season but could be seen as a squad option to cope with the Villans’ European demands for the upcoming campaign.

In May, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Cash would have to adapt his role to survive in Emery’s system.

And Taylor has provided his verdict on the full-back situation at Villa Park, hinting that he is uncertain about Cash’s future under Emery.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “They’re looking at full-backs in general. Konsa has been playing at right-back a little bit. Cash doesn't seem to be 100% fancied by Emery. He's probably the first choice, but I don't think Emery is sold on him.

“At left-back, they’ve got Alex Moreno, who was excellent at points last year. And there is a chance Lucas Digne could leave for Saudi Arabia, so again, the full-back areas are where they're looking at.

“I don't know of any concrete ties from what I've seen. There are a few in Spain that they've been looking at. Monchi is now the sporting director, so I suspect those are targets backed by him.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Aston Villa this summer?

With the Premier League’s opening weekend fast approaching on top of Villa’s impending Europa Conference League play-off tie with either Luzern or Hibernian, Emery hopes to have the nucleus of his squad ready for the upcoming few weeks.

Taylor has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Villa are well-placed to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix after the Portugal star failed to attract interest from the top sides in the Premier League.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GMS that the Villans are exploring the opportunity to sign former winger Adama Traore, who has left Wolverhampton Wanderers following the expiry of his contract at Molineux.

And Taylor believes Villa could sign three more players before the 1st September summer transfer window deadline as the West Midlands giants prepare for an exciting season at Villa Park.