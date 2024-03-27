Highlights Aston Villa star Matty Cash will be out for the next three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Cash will be absent for the key Europa Conference League clash against Lille, as well as Premier League games against Manchester City and Arsenal.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, Cash will be eager to recover quickly so he can represent Poland after they sealed qualification on Tuesday night.

Aston Villa's Premier League campaign has seen a relatively big dip in recent weeks as they seem to be losing their footing in the race for the top four - and matters have got even worse with Matty Cash now expected to be out for three weeks, according to Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday morning.

The former Nottingham Forest man began the season brightly under Unai Emery in the right-back position, registering a brace against Burnley in late August before embarking on a spring of starts as Villa shot to potential title outsiders with 12 wins from 17 games in the top-flight.

That has gone slightly awry in recent weeks with just five wins in their previous 12 games in the Premier League, and it's led to Tottenham Hotspur breathing down their necks. It's the last thing Villa needed in a bid to secure guaranteed Champions League football, as anything less means they will be holding out hopes of English teams currently in European competition securing a coefficient good enough to open up an extra spot come the end of the season. And their season has just been made even more difficult with the news of Cash's injury.

Matty Cash: Aston Villa Injury News Latest

The right-back is set to miss a prolonged period for the rest of the season

According to Romano, Cash is set to miss up to three weeks of football - which at this stage of the season is almost half of Villa’s remaining fixtures.

That will mean he misses the Conference League first leg against French outfit Lille, and with some other crunch clashes coming up in the Premier League it’s an injury Emery can’t afford to contend with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa need just nine more points to beat their record points tally in a 38-game Premier League season

Cash will be hoping to be ready for the run-in and any potential European final that Villa aim to qualify for should they emerge victorious against Lille - with a potential semi-final against either Olympiacos or Fenerbahce awaiting.

Whilst he is absent, it’s expected that Ezri Konsa will feature in the right-back slot, though Calum Chambers will instead be the back-up to the England international.

Euro 2024 Chance Pending for Matty Cash

Despite being born in Slough, Cash qualifies for eligibility for the Polish national team through his mother - and he took that opportunity back in October 2021. He's made 15 appearances for Poland since, and watched on eagerly on Tuesday evening when the national team beat Wales on penalties in Cardiff to qualify for this summer's European Championships in Germany.

Tasked in a group that features the likes of Netherlands, Austria and France, Poland will be outside favourites to qualify for the knockout stages - and Cash will be hoping that he is fit enough to feature in Germany to further boost his credentials.

What Aston Villa's Run-in Looks Like Without Matty Cash

It's a tough couple of weeks for the Villans to learn their Champions League fate

The Premier League fixture list whilst Cash is out injured has not been entirely kind to Emery. A Midlands clash at home to Wolves is nigh at the weekend, before a gruesome run of away trips to title hopefuls Manchester City and Arsenal are both on the horizon in the next three weeks. Add the Europa Conference League double-header against Lille and a home clash against Brentford into the mix, and it’s a run of games that Villa couldn’t afford to lose Cash for.

Fans will be hoping he will be back in time for the final five league games of the season and any potential future European ties; whilst Cash will be hoping to impress upon his return so that he can feature for his country in the summer.

All stats are courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 27-03-24.