Aston Villa target Joao Felix is now open to a Villa Park switch because of one key factor, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Felix is expected to depart Atletico Madrid this summer and is currently being courted by big-spending Saudi Arabian sides.

Aston Villa transfer news - Joao Felix

In what continues to be a transfer window for the ages, Aston Villa landing former Golden Boy winner Felix would represent a true blockbuster deal.

The interest from Unai Emery and Aston Villa is there, reportedly, with Felix said to be enchanted by the work the Spanish coach is doing at Villa Park.

Of course, Felix already boasts Premier League experience, having featured 16 times in the competition while on loan at Chelsea last season, where he pocketed a reported wage of £250,000 per week.

But now, with talk of an exit away from Atletico Madrid starting to pick up, there is a feeling Felix could be tempted with a move back to England.

Reports from Spain detail Aston Villa's interest as genuine, but it's believed the West Midlands outfit will only spring a move under specific circumstances.

It's claimed that any approach for Felix by Aston Villa will come later on in the window, when Emery has a greater picture of what his squad will look like.

However, with the September 1st deadline now just a matter of weeks away, there is a feeling that Aston Villa could start to accelerate their Felix plans.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Joao Felix to Aston Villa?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT on the latest in regard to Felix's future, Italian journalist Galetti said: “Aston Villa are still waiting for the right opportunity to make some moves as I revealed last week. Joao Felix is a an interesting name on their radar that Aston Villa would like to explore.

“For sure it's a complicated path because there is huge interest from Saudi Arabia, especially from Al-Hilal, who are also still in talks with Atletico Madrid for Felix.

“But Aston Villa probably will try to understand the negotiations until the last day of the transfer market window.

“Also because the player would like to play again in the Premier League and the project that Unai Emery and the new sporting director Monchi are carrying out could facilitate his move to Aston Villa. But at the moment this is just an idea.”

What's next for Aston Villa this summer?

The recent news that Emi Buendia has been ruled out for eight months with a knee ligament injury has rocked Emery's pre-season plans somewhat.

A crucial cog in the Aston Villa machine, Buendia featured in all 38 Premier League matches for Aston Villa last season, with his earliest recovery date expected to come in the Spring.

As such, Emery and Co. have begun exploring potential additions they could make before now and September 1st, with Nicolo Zaniolo touted as a prospective signing.

That's according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who told his 17.8 million Twitter followers that Aston Villa have submitted a bid for Zaniolo that would see him initially join on loan, with the Villans holding an option to buy.