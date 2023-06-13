Aston Villa are close to appointing Monchi as their new sporting director at Villa Park, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery will hope to work with the 54-year-old as they identify targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Aston Villa news – Monchi

According to various reports, Aston Villa have agreed terms with Monchi, who is currently working with La Liga outfit Sevilla, to become the new sporting director of the West Midlands giants.

Emery has already worked with his fellow Spaniard during their time together at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and is now looking to his former colleague to launch an assault on the transfer market this summer.

Meanwhile, Sevilla president Pepe Castro has admitted that Villa’s pursuit of Monchi has caught the Europa League champions off guard, telling Marca (via BirminghamLive): “The Monchi affair has caught us a bit by surprise. In addition, everything has been so fast. A piece of news comes out that is not pleasant, whether he stays or not.”

Having previously failed in their pursuit of Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany, Villa will be eager to immediately get a deal over the line.

And Romano believes there is a “concrete chance” Monchi and Emery will “speak again” over the next few days.

What has Romano said about Aston Villa and Monchi?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon: “It's close. It’s not done yet, so we have to wait after what happened with Alemany.

“We’ve seen that we have to be careful until the contract is signed. But, yes, the verbal agreement is almost there.

“Unai Emery has already spoken to Monchi about the possibility of working together in England. So, I think there is a concrete chance they will speak again in the next few days.”

What next for Aston Villa?

With Villa hoping to secure the signature of Monchi as the club’s sporting director, Emery will immediately turn his focus to the summer transfer market as the West Midlands giants look to boost their squad ahead of their Europa Conference League campaign next term.

The Villans have already secured the free transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans after the Belgian international’s contract at the King Power Stadium expired this summer.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could look to move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, who is set to depart the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Therefore, Emery has got plenty of irons in the fire as he looks to build on an impressive debut campaign at Villa Park as he eyes up another European-placed finish next term.