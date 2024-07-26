Highlights Karim Adeyemi is a potential target for Aston Villa this summer, and is valued at £35m.

Dortmund are willing to listen to offers given the player's regressed role in the side.

Chelsea and Juventus are also interested, but Villa and Juventus meet Champions League requirement from Adeyemi.

Aston Villa have joined the list of interested parties in signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi this summer with the club monitoring the exciting forward, according to the Daily Mail.

Adeyemi, 22, struggled for consistent starting minutes for Dortmund last season, starting eight from 12 Champions League showings and just 10 from 21 in the Bundesliga, contributing seven goal contributions across the two competitions.

The young German, as a result, was not on the plane to contribute to Germany's efforts at EURO 2024, and his club are listening to offers to the tune of £35m.

Aston Villa have already captured eight new players this summer as they ramp up their efforts in preparation for the coming Champions League season, with Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley, Samuel Illing-Junior, Jaden Philogene, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea, Cameron Archer and Ian Maatsen having all arrived at Villa Park.

However, after agreeing a huge sale of winger Moussa Diaby, the Villans are now able to bring in yet more new faces, with Adeyemi's pace - he has been recorded as the quickest player in Bundesliga history - a large factor in replacing that of Diaby.

Adeyemi a Villa Target

The 22-year-old is valued at £35m

Adeyemi has seen his role and fortunes regress somewhat in his second season at Borussia Dortmund, following a move from RB Salzburg in 2022.

After an impressive debut campaign, in which he contributed 11 Bundesliga goal contributions from 20 starts, a less impressive season followed that was marred by an injury that kept him out for large parts of 2024's early stages.

As a result of this, Dortmund are willing to listen to offers for the German winger, with Adeyemi himself making it clear that he wishes only to depart the Signal Iduna Park for a club competing in next season's Champions League, and Aston Villa meet that requirement following an exceptional 2023/24 campaign for Unai Emery's side.

With Philogene and Illing-Junior providing more reinforcement for the wing positions after the departures of Moussa Diaby, Philippe Coutinho, Nicolo Zaniolo and Bertrand Traore, Adeyemi is considered as one of the next signings on Villa's shortlist amidst a spree of summer spending.

Chelsea and Juventus Also in the Race

The two clubs may compete with Villa for Adeyemi

Joining Aston Villa in their interest of Adeyemi are heavyweights Chelsea and Juventus.

Given Adeyemi's insistence upon signing for a Champions League side, a competition in which he was a standout for Borussia Dortmund in the 23/24 final, Chelsea may not be his ideal choice given their qualification for only the UEFA Conference League, but The Blues remain interested as they continue their attempts to revitalise a struggling "big six" side.

Related Chelsea Make Karim Adeyemi a Priority Target Chelsea are reportedly ramping up their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi

Juventus, meanwhile, have qualified for the Champions League and have recently secured the tutelage of Thiago Motta at the helm of the side, and have also recently sold Mathias Soule to fellow Italian side AS Roma to provide leeway for more signings.

The Old Lady also reportedly hold an interest in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, a teammate of Adeyemi's last season, though the Englishman has recently brought his Old Trafford exile to an end.