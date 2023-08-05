Aston Villa have set their sights on Wilfried Gnonto and Brennan Johnson this summer, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealing to GIVEMESPORT how likely a deal for the pair would be.

It promises to be an important season at Villa Park, with European football returning for the first time in over a decade.

Aston Villa transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto and Brennan Johnson

Excitement is high among the Aston Villa faithful heading into the 2023/24 campaign, following the club's seventh-placed finish last time around.

The West Midlands outfit finished above the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the table, which was enough to secure a spot in next season's Europa Conference League.

As a result, Unai Emery has been backed by the Aston Villa board, with the Spanish coach having welcomed Pau Torres (£31.5 million), Moussa Diaby (£52 million) and Youri Tielemans (free transfer) to the club this summer.

But, it doesn't look as if Emery is ready to settle with what he's got, as the Villans prepare even more transfer deals.

Gnonto is said to have plenty of admirers at Villa Park, with the Leeds United forward on a list of potential targets for Aston Villa, as per a report by Football Insider.

Everton are believed to be the most keen, having previously had a bid of £15 million rejected for the Italian international.

Whereas, Johnson is also attracting interest from the one-time European Cup winners, after it became clear Nottingham Forest might have to sell the starlet.

It's reported by The Daily Mail that Forest do hold some Financial Fair Play concerns, alerting big clubs to the possibility of snatching Johnson for a cut-price fee.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Wilfried Gnonto and Brennan Johnson?

When questioned by GIVEMESPORT about the latest in regard to Aston Villa's summer business, Italian journalist Galetti admitted there was likely to be movement in the coming weeks.

That's for both incomings and outgoings, as Emery looks to perfect his squad ahead of this month's season opener.

On their current state of play, Galetti said: “In the offensive positions, Aston Villa are monitoring Gnonto, as he’s likely to be leaving Leeds, and Brennan Johnson at Nottingham Forest.

"In midfield nothing should change, while in defence some clubs are following with interest the left-back Lucas Digne.”

What's next for Aston Villa this summer?

As alluded to by Galetti, Digne could be heading out the door this summer, despite having only arrived from Everton as part of a £15 million deal in January 2022.

It was reported by The Daily Mail that Aston Villa will listen to offers for Digne, with Napoli said to be a potential option for the Frenchman.

While another man who could be departing Villa Park is Philippe Coutinho, who was reported last month to have been garnering interest from Saudi Arabia.

It's suggested that new Al Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard is keen to bring Coutinho to the Middle Eastern nation, having previously signed the Brazilian for Aston Villa during his much-maligned stint as manager.