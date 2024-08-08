Highlights Aston Villa are monitoring Feyenoord's Geertruida ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Villa, under the watch of Unai Emery, are aiming to strengthen their squad for a challenging campaign.

Geertruida is a target for both Liverpool and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig as well.

Aston Villa are monitoring a move for Feyenoord ace Lutsharel Geertruida before the summer transfer window closes for business on August 30, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reveals that Bundesliga’s RB Leipzig are also an interested party.

As Unai Emery and Co gear up for a challenging campaign, what with the addition of Champions League action, they are ensuring to bolster their squad to provide depth and talent in every area of the pitch - from attack to defence - as possible.

So far this summer, the likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior have all been ensnared – but the Midlands-based outfit are far from done with the start of the new campaign on the horizon.

Geertruida Eyed by Aston Villa Chiefs

Right-back also on the radar of Liverpool

The most recent player to get targeted by Emery and his entourage is Geertruida of Feyennord, an 11-cap Netherlands international who is also on the radar of Premier League behemoths Liverpool.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Geertruida has been added to Villa’s shortlist, while he has been a long-standing target for RB Leipzig, a team that were interested in his services last summer too.

“EXCL: Aston Villa have added Lutsharel Geertruida to their shortlist as he remains also on RB Leipzig radar. RB Leipzig wanted Geertruida already last summer, Villa monitoring him as potential new option.”

Last term alone, the Rotterdam-born defender, who has been desrcibed as 'elite', chalked up 47 outings – equating to 4,241 minutes of action – across all competitions and proved his positional versatility by playing an array of positions across the back line.

In terms of Liverpool's interest, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Geertruida himself is ready to push for a move to Anfield with uncertainty looming around his future.

Having previously played north of 120 appearances under now-Liverpool chief Arne Slot, many are under the assumption that he - Feyenoord's current vice-captain could become the Reds' first signing of the summer transfer window.

Geertruida vs Cash - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Geertruida Cash Minutes 3,041 2,144 Goals 8 2 Assists 5 2 Pass success rate (%) 91.6 84 Key passes per game 1.2 0.4 Tackles per game 1.4 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.9 0.6 Overall rating 7.15 6.66

Emery Handed Major Boost in Joao Felix Pursuit

Villa could face little competition for his signature

Emery's long-standing interest in Joao Felix is no secret. The Spanish tactician, formerly of Arsenal, is keen to sign the Portuguese this summer as a means of adding Champions League experience to his roster and, recently, has been gifted a major boost in the race for his signature.

The 24-year-old, a 41-cap Portugal international, has returned to Atletico Madrid this summer after a season-long loan spell at Barcelona. Though, according to Romano, he's expected to up and leave by the end of August.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Atletico's outlay of £113 million for Felix in 2019 remains the fourth-highest sum spent on a footballer in the history of the game.

The football insider also revealed that, although it would be an expensive deal to get over the line, there are not many other potential suitors in the race for his capable services. What's important to remember, however, is how he fared in the English top flight with Chelsea.

Between January and June 2023, the Benfica graduate scored just four goals - and plundered zero assists - in 20 appearances for the Blues, perhaps proving that he is not ready for the thrills and spills of English football.

All statistics per WhoScored