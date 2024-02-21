Highlights Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby faces competition and must work to earn his spot back in Unai Emery's squad at Villa Park.

The Villans are thriving during the 2023/24 season and are pursuing a top-four finish in Premier League, which would ensure qualification for the next term's Champions League.

However, Diaby will feel he is currently being outshone by fellow winger Leon Bailey.

Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby will be “a bit frustrated” with his lack of opportunities in recent weeks, as journalist Dean Jones explains the mentality Unai Emery is looking for in his squad at Villa Park.

Emery is enjoying a fantastic season with his Villans squad as his side look to secure their place in the 2024/25 Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Villa have also ensured their place in the last-16 of the Europa Conference League and are one of the favourites to secure Europe’s third-tier continental trophy. Diaby was one of Villa’s standout players in the season's early stages but has recently struggled for form and dropped to the substitutes bench.

Diaby’s start to life at Aston Villa

Having secured a seventh-place Premier League finish and ensured qualification for the Europa Conference League at the end of the 2022/23 season, Villa looked to bolster their squad to take their ambitions to the next level. The Villans welcomed impressive acquisitions such as former Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres in the early stages of the 2023 summer transfer window. However, the club-record signing of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby for almost £52m proved to be the club’s marquee signing of the market.

The 24-year-old made a blistering start to life at Villa Park, registering eight goal contributions in his opening ten Premier League appearances of the campaign. In November 2023, Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley told GIVEMESPORT that Diaby was proving to be a “nightmare” for opposition defenders. However, the last few months have proved trying for the nine-cap France international, who teammate Leon Bailey is currently outshining.

In his previous 15 top-flight outings, Diaby scored just one goal and registered a singular assist, while Bailey produced eight combined goals and assists. The Paris-born star has been dropped to the bench in Villa’s last three Premier League appearances, with Emery being ruthless over the wide man’s underwhelming form. Diaby must hope he can turn his form around soon and return to his best form, with Villa scheduled to resume their Europa Conference League campaign in March.

Leon Bailey vs Moussa Diaby - 2023/24 Premier League stats comparison Leon Bailey Moussa Diaby Appearances 12(11) 18(7) Minutes 1174 1490 Goals 7 4 Assists 6 4 Shots per game 1.6 1.6 Key passes per game 1.3 1.3 Dribbles per game 1.4 0.8 Overall rating 6.93 6.68 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 20-02-24

Dean Jones - Diaby must work his way back into Emery’s side at Villa

Jones suggests that Diaby may feel impatient and frustrated but claims that Emery won’t want anyone in his squad to feel their place is assured. The journalist has harked back to when Youri Tielemans expressed frustration at a lack of opportunities earlier in the 2023/24 season. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'm sure Diaby is a bit impatient and a bit frustrated. But this is what comes with the territory at the moment at Aston Villa. Emery doesn't want anyone in this team to feel like their place is safe. You've got to work your way back into that team. “If you think back to earlier in the 2023/24 season when Tielemans wasn't getting into the side, it looked for a second like he might throw his toys out the pram, and there was speculation about him leaving within months of him arriving at the club. Now you see him starting games and asserting himself on that side. There are various examples of that across the Villa team. I think Diaby will be more than aware that he's got a level of competition, mainly with Bailey.”

Aston Villa news, including a boost for Tyrone Mings

Ultimately, Aston Villa supporters will be delighted with the season their club is enjoying this term, even if recent weeks have seen form wobble at Villa Park. Emery hasn’t been helped with several injuries to key men in his backline, including Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa and Torres.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (19th February) that Villa fans will be relieved after seeing pictures of Tyrone Mings starting to make a return to training. The centre-back suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Villans’ 5-1 defeat at Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season in August 2023.

Mings will have been looking forward to participating in Villa’s Europa Conference League campaign. However, he is fighting to be involved in the long-term at Villa Park and could be involved in a historic Champions League season for the club next term.

Villa return to Premier League action when they host Nottingham Forest on 24th February before making the trip to Luton Town on 2nd March. A massive clash with Tottenham Hotspur awaits on 10th March before Emery leads his side to the capital to take on West Ham United on the 17th.