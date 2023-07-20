Aston Villa have targeted two European wingers as they look to build on their squad at Villa Park this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his wide department ahead of a potentially lengthy Premier League and Conference League campaign this season.

Aston Villa transfer news – Latest

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have reached an agreement on personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, with the Bundesliga outfit having accepted an offer worth €50m (£43m) plus add-ons for the winger.

Diaby has become Emery’s prime transfer target this summer.

However, the West Midlands giants face competition from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, who are keen to bolster their squad after missing out on last season’s league title in the Middle East.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Diaby is eager to move to the Premier League and is keen to link up with Emery at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, the Italian journalist revealed that Villa have included Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku on their shortlist should a move for Diaby fall through.

According to BirminghamLive, Southampton tried to sign the Belgium international in January, whilst Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a £43m swoop for his services this summer.

And Jones claims that Villa are currently “one of the most exciting clubs” in the Premier League, given their previous links to attacking talents such as Joao Felix, Nico Williams and Ferran Torres.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Villa is one of the most exciting clubs to be part of in the Premier League right now. This transfer pursuit epitomises that.

“You look at all the attacking names they've been linked to recently, from Joao Felix, Nico Williams, and Ferran Torres.

“Now you're talking about Doku and Diaby. They're all players that are going to get you off your seat. They're all players that have already played at a high level.”

Who else could Aston Villa sign this summer?

Diaby has been the prime target of a lengthy transfer shortlist for Villa and Emery this summer, who needs to bolster his squad to compete on a Premier League and Conference League front this season.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa should be in the discussion to sign Leeds United and Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto after the Whites recently knocked back a £15m bid from Everton to sign the teenager.

The transfer insider also told GIVEMESPORT that the West Midlands giants’ move for Barcelona and Spain forward Ferran Torres would be as exciting as their recent acquisition of Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently suggested to GMS that the Villans could escalate their pursuit of Leeds star Tyler Adams, with the USA international keen on returning to the Premier League.

Therefore, Emery has several options he can turn to this summer, with Villa shopping in a top-class market given the profile of their manager and ability to offer European football.