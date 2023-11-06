Highlights Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby has impressed since joining the club, becoming a nightmare for opposition defenders with his roaming style of play at Villa Park.

The Frenchman arrived in a club-record deal worth close to £52m.

Unai Emery's side are looking at further additions ahead of the January transfer market.

Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby is proving a “nightmare” for opposition defenders at Villa Park, and Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the winger’s start to life at the club.

The Villans star has enjoyed an excellent start to life under Unai Emery and hopes to continue his impressive campaign heading into the final weeks of the autumn.

Villa have balanced Premier League and European football well this term, and Diaby hopes to play a part in earning the club some continental silverware for the first time since 1982. And the West Midlands outfit are on track to enjoy a fantastic season despite a disappointing result in last weekend’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Diaby makes an immediate impression at Villa

In July, Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee worth almost £52m. The Villans had hoped to increase their attacking options during the summer transfer market, having secured their qualification for this term’s Europa Conference League.

Villa had targeted Diaby despite interest from Arsenal and the Saudi Pro League in his services. But the Frenchman opted to move to Villa Park, with the speedster guaranteed a fair crack at starting most weeks in the Premier League under Emery.

Diaby has taken on a more prominent role than expected this season after Emiliano Buendia suffered a potentially season-ending cruciate ligament injury during pre-season. The Argentine’s setback forced Villa to dip into the market again, securing the signature of Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo on a season-long loan from Galatasaray.

But the £130,000 per-week earner has nailed down his place in Emery’s side this term, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet for the Spaniard. The 24-year-old made an immediate impression on the Villa faithful, hitting the back of the net on his competitive debut at Newcastle United, and has been a regular provider of goals, helping the Villans to fifth place in the Premier League whilst leading their group in the Europa Conference League.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Diaby has excelled in a central role at Villa Park after it was initially thought he would operate in his favoured right-wing position. The former Leverkusen star has established an excellent understanding with in-form striker Ollie Watkins, who has become one of the Premier League’s leading marksmen since Emery’s appointment 12 months ago.

Moussa Diaby - stats comparison to Aston Villa's 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.06 3rd Goals 3 =3rd Assists 3 2nd Key passes per game 1.9 2nd Shots per game 2.1 2nd Man of the match awards 1 =2nd According to WhoScored

Moxley states that Diaby has been an excellent signing for Villa as their club-record buy. The journalist hints that Emery’s previous spell managing him at Paris Saint-Germain could have impacted his eventual arrival at Villa Park. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“Diaby has been such a good purchase for them. He’s their club-record signing for over £50m. Emery worked with him at PSG and liked him a lot. He roams around that frontline, causing problems. As a defender, he must be a nightmare because he pops up in different pockets along the frontline.”

Aston Villa transfer news

Despite Villa’s positive start to the season, their 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend shows there are gaps to be plugged in Emery’s squad. The Villans could look to strengthen in the winter transfer window, especially if they secure their progression to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Villa have the chance to sign most players they want, given the pulling power that Emery occupies in the dugout. According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), Aston Villa are still interested in Sporting CP winger Pedro Goncalves.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star has impressed since his move to the Lisbon giants and has a release clause in his contract, expiring in 2027, worth a reported €80m (£69m.) However, the report suggests that the clause may still not be enough for Sporting to keep hold of him due to the financial muscle of Premier League outfits.

Meanwhile, sources in Spain have claimed that Villa are favourites to sign Atletico Madrid and Argentina right-back Nahuel Molina. The 25-year-old was a regular in Lionel Scaloni’s Albiceleste outfit that secured the country’s third World Cup title last year and has proved a solid performer in La Liga.

Aston Villa’s upcoming fixtures

On Thursday evening, Aston Villa welcome AZ Alkmaar to Villa Park, hoping to solidify their place at the top of their Europa Conference League group. A first-place finish would see the Villans progress to the last-16 stage without needing a play-off against a side dropping down from the Europa League.

Fulham visit the West Midlands this Sunday, as Emery’s side aim to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment at The City Ground heading into the November international break.

