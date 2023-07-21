Aston Villa are keen on signing Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby, but transfer insider Dean Jones has shared his concerns about their pursuit of the duo with GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans had a successful 2022/23 season, managing to qualify for the Europa Conference League, and Unai Emery looks determined to build on that.

Aston Villa transfer news — Brennan Johnson and Moussa Diaby

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Forest are reluctant to let Johnson leave the City Ground this summer as Villa continue to circle.

According to the Evening Standard, the East Midlands club value the winger around the £50m mark, so he could be quite an expensive transfer if his employers do allow him to go in the current transfer window.

£50m is also the amount of money Bayer Leverkusen are thought to want for Diaby, another Villa target.

As per the MaillOnline, the Villans are hopeful of landing the French wide man in a deal that could be worth up to £50m in total.

What has Dean Jones said about Brennan Johnson, Moussa Diaby and Aston Villa?

Jones doubts Villa will be able to splash out £100m on Johnson and Diaby.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It'll be interesting to see if Villa will be able to go and stick that kind of money out there for Brennan Johnson. I don't really see that they can go and do two deals at that level. I know it's been talked about a bit, but to spend £100m at this point on two players seems a bit out there."

Are Aston Villa looking at any cheaper options right now?

According to Football Insider, Villa are interested in Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto, who is unlikely to be as expensive as Johnson and Diaby following the Whites' relegation to the Championship.

The outlet claims that the Italy international could cost just £20m this summer, so perhaps he could end up being an alternative to Johnson or Diaby.

Elsewhere, a report from CaughtOffside claims that the Villans are eyeing Rennes' Jeremy Doku, with a move depending on what happens with Diaby.

All in all, it is quite clear that Emery wants to strengthen his attack and has options. But whether Villa can spend £100m on two players like Leverkusen's France international and Johnson remains to be seen. To reach that next level, however, it may be necessary.

The West Midlands club have at least been able to sign Youri Tielemans, who could prove to be one of the deals for the summer.

He cost them nothing after leaving Leicester City at the end of his contract. As per FBref, the Belgian has ranked in the 84th percentile for progressive passes among midfielders over the last year, so he is someone who has come in and can help his new side to move the ball well.

Villa have managed to strengthen their defence, too, having brought Spain international Pau Torres to Villa Park last week.