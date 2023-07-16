Aston Villa's rumoured pursuit of Moussa Diaby could hinge on one key aspect of the deal, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery has already worked wonders in the transfer market for Aston Villa, with the club now eyeing up even more big-money signings.

Aston Villa transfer news - Moussa Diaby

Having clinched European qualification on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign, expectations surrounding Aston Villa are now high ahead of the new season.

It's over a decade since the West Midlands outfit last competed on the continent, but courtesy of their seventh-placed finish last time around, the Villans will compete in the Europa Conference League.

They're one of eight English sides set to be involved in Europe next season, with fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United having qualified for the Europa League after winning the Europa Conference League itself.

With European mastermind Emery at the helm, who boasts four continental trophies to his name, the Aston Villa faithful will be confident of going all the way in the competition next season.

However, to do just that they'll need plenty of reinforcements to provide added quality to the squad, with Diaby one man currently being targetted.

It's suggested in a report by The MailOnline that the seven-time English champions are eyeing up a move for the Bayer Leverkusen man, who is expected to depart the Bundesliga outfit this summer.

According to the report, a price tag of £50 million has been placed on Diaby's head - a fee that would constitute a club-record signing for Aston Villa.

But journalist Jacobs has warned any potential deal for Diaby might be put on hold because of the mooted asking price.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Diaby to Aston Villa?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs admitted a lot of work is left to be done, should Aston Villa wish to sign Diaby this summer.

On the attacker, Jacobs said: "I would keep more of an eye on Aston Villa at this stage right now, who have tracked the player for quite some time, but especially over the last few weeks.

"The price is going to be very intriguing here because that was the thing that put off a lot of suitors last summer, coupled with the fact that the player was quite prepared to stay for another year.

"So now it's a case of suitors understanding what the actual asking price is going to be, because a year ago, when for example, Arsenal, at least superficially looked at the deal, the price tag was just too high.”

What's next for Aston Villa?

Of course, Diaby wouldn't be the first signing made by Emery and Aston Villa in this window, with Pau Torres having agreed on a move to Villa Park earlier this month.

The Spanish defender, who worked with Emery at Villarreal, joins the club for £31.5 million, adding a touch of much-needed quality to the left-hand side of Aston Villa's back line.

Interestingly enough, he could be one of just two stars named Torres to sign for Aston Villa, with ex-Manchester City man, Ferran, also linked with a switch.

As per a 90min report, the talented attacker is subject to interest from not only Aston Villa, but Newcastle United and Arsenal too, even if his preferred outcome would be to remain at Barcelona for the foreseeable future.