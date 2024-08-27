Aston Villa remain in the market for a right-footed defender, as they begin to embark on a gruelling season that will see Champions League football at Villa Park for the first time since the tournament's rebranding - but they are running out of time for a deal that would bring Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida to the club, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The west Midlands outfit have had a bizarre window, despite qualifying for Europe's premier cup competition via a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last season. Elite talents such as Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene and Enzo Barrenechea amongst others have all landed at the club, but those deals have been offset by the departures of two key players in Douglas Luiz and Moussa Diaby - and a new wide player could well be sought after to replace the Frenchman.

Defence is an area of importance for Unai Emery but they have so far been unsuccessful - and Romano has stated that whilst there are possibilities, he remains expensive and a deal will 'not be easy' despite reports on Tuesday suggesting Villa are closing in on the Dutchman's signature.

Villa Are in the Market for a Right-Sided Defender

Many names have been touted and Geertruida is the latest

The club have been linked with a plethora of defenders throughout the summer, with Liverpool's Joe Gomez being one of those names - though Geertruida is a name that has popped up heavily in the past few weeks.

Lutsharel Geertruida's Eredivisie statistics - Feyenoord ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 1st Goals 8 4th Clearances Per Game 1.3 4th Tackles Per Game 1.4 =7th Assists 5 =4th Match rating 7.15 8th

Liverpool had been interested in the Dutchman earlier in the window having appointed Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to the helm on Merseyside, but a deal has not amounted to anything and as a result, the Netherlands international will remain in the Eredivisie unless a late deal can be sanctioned for his signature.

Romano: Geertriuda Deal "Not Easy" to Complete

The Feyenoord star could stay in Rotterdam

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano stated that Villa are still in the hunt for defensive reinforcements - but with little over 72 hours until the window shuts, there is not much time left to complete what he believes will be an 'expensive' transfer. Romano said:

"Yeah, I think for Villa there are still some possibilities. Geertruida remains a player that they really appreciate, but he is still expensive. "For Feyenoord, he is a crucial player so it is not going to be an easy negotiation for Aston Villa. "But they are still in the market for that position."

Villa Need Matty Cash Alternatives

A versatile defender would be ideal ahead of the new season

Villa's defence - on the whole - is extremely strong, but there is a need to bring in a strong option to challenge Matty Cash on the right flank.

Maatsen and Lucas Digne represent two strong left-back options, whilst their centre-back options are flooded with talent including the likes of Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos, despite the Brazilian being linked away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lutsharel Geertruida has 11 caps for the Netherlands.

Konsa is a strong backup for Cash, but he is needed at centre-back and it may be too early to rely on youth signing Kosta Nedeljkovic just yet at the age of 18, though he could garner minutes in the domestic cup competitions and off the bench.

If Geertruida joins as a defensive-minded full-back option alongside Cash as a wing-back choice who can hurt teams going forward, the Villans will be extremely well balanced for the season ahead.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-08-24.