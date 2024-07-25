Highlights Aston Villa are pursuing Juventus' Dean Huijsen in an active transfer market race to bolster their backline strength.

Huijsen, also strongly sought after by Bournemouth and Stuttgart, will make a decision soon amid competition.

Villa's youthful focus with recent signings like Enzo Barrenechea, Ian Maatsen, and Amadou Onana gears up for long-term success under Emery.

Aston Villa are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market having already announced the arrivals of eight first-team players - and now Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen is on their shortlist with the Midlands outfit 'making a move' to sign the centre-back, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Huijsen is currently on the books in Turin, but he spent last season on loan at Serie A giants Roma; where he scored two goals in 13 top-flight games in the Italian capital, including a superb goal where he ran from his own half and fired into the bottom corner from distance.

With Juventus wanting to sell up whilst his stocks are high, Huijsen has been linked with various clubs though Villa, according to Romano, are in the race to sign him.

Villa "Make Move" to Sign Dean Huijsen

The centre-back has been in hot demand across Europe

The report from Romano on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Huijsen is expected to decide on his next club 'very soon', with Premier League outfit Bournemouth and German side Stuttgart - who qualified for the Champions League last season via a second-placed finish in the Bundesliga - pushing to get a deal done.

However, Stuttgart could face fellow Champions League competition for his services with Villa also registering their interest, alongside fellow qualifiers Monaco and German outfit Wolfsburg also in the race for his signature.

Dean Huijsen's Serie A statistics - Roma squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =22nd Goals 2 11th Long Passes Per Game 1.3 =10th Tackles Per Game 0.8 14th Interceptions Per Game 0.3 =14th Match rating 6.27 25th

The young Juventus man will decide his next club shortly, but a report on Wednesday stated that negotiations with the Cherries were accelerating; and Juve want to get a deal soon 'as soon as possible' to proceed with a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice. Villa, meanwhile, want the young centre-back - described as 'sensational' due to his performances this season - to come into their back line and learn from Pau Torres, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa, though a deal could be scuppered as they enter a five-team race to secure his services.

Born in Amsterdam, Huijsen moved to Spain at the age of just five years old and joined local side Costa Unida CF, but Malaga recognised his talents and he joined the Spanish outfit at the age of just 10 - before moving to Juventus as a 16-year-old despite interest from fellow Spanish outfit Real Madrid.

Villa's Youthful Approach Will Set Them Up Nicely

The Midlands side are looking ahead to the future

Villa's approach to looking for youth is certainly a wise one. The club's standing as a whole across European football over the past two years has risen remarkably, and whilst their stocks are high, Monchi and Unai Emery will be looking to improve not only the short-term fortunes of the squad, but the long-term as well.

Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea and Everton duo Amadou Onana and Lewis Dobbin have all joined the club and with Barrenechea being the eldest at the age of just 23, it's clear to see that Villa are focusing on youth and quality rolled into one to set them up for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Huijsen has made just one appearance for Juventus.

Buyback clauses were also activated for Cameron Archer and Jaden Philogene, and at 22, the pair could have a huge impact on their returns to Villa Park and alongside the club's elder stars such as John McGinn and Ollie Watkins, there is elite talent to work with throughout the coming seasons.

And, if the club make a move for Joao Felix, it would prove to be another top young talent in their ranks as they aim to finish in the top four yet again under Emery. The Atletico Madrid star is wanted by clubs across Europe but with the Portugese talent being a 'dream' signing for the club, a huge push to land him could happen in the coming weeks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-07-24.