Tyrone Mings' injury woes continued after he was forced off in Aston Villa's 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea, and Unai Emery has no choice but to cash in on the English defender this summer. The 31-year-old's loyalty to the Villans is admirable, seemingly playing through the pain barrier, but his fitness struggles are a problem.

The 31-year-old lasted 59 minutes before a knee issue became all too much, and he needed to come off for Lamare Bogarde, who caught the eye with an impressive display. Marco Asensio's brace, courtesy of two Marcus Rashford assists, turned the tide at Villa Park after Enzo Fernandez had given the visitors the lead.

Mings fared well, making several vital interceptions, including throwing his body in the way of Pedro Neto's shot early on. But another knee injury could mean another spell on the sidelines for the 18-cap England international. His contract is up in the summer of 2026, and Emery is likely to make strengthening his defence a priority, which should mean offloading the veteran centre-back who's been with the club since July 2019.

Aston Villa Must Move On From Mings

Emery can't rely on the defender