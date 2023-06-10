Aston Villa would find it difficult to sign Atlético Madrid forward João Félix, believes Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Chelsea, is being linked with a move to Villa Park, but Taylor says the numbers involved are too high.

Aston Villa transfer news — João Félix

Football Insider recently claimed that Félix has been offered to Villa and several other Premier League clubs.

The Portuguese attacker looks to be available after Chelsea made the decision not to sign him permanently.

"Yesterday, we had the news that the new Chelsea manager [Mauricio Pochettino] does not [want] João Félix," Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told AS last month.

The Spanish club look unwilling to sell Félix on the cheap, though, with the Evening Standard reporting back in February that he could cost up to £80m.

What has Ryan Taylor said about João Félix and Aston Villa?

Taylor thinks Félix is an unrealistic target for Villa this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Express journalist said: "The difficulty for Villa if they did want to sign Félix is that there'd be massive numbers involved, so I don't see that as a realistic signing."

How did João Félix perform in the Premier League this season?

Félix showed glimpses of his quality. In total, he scored four goals in 16 appearances for Chelsea, as per Transfermarkt.

Even on his debut where he was sent off, the Portugal international managed to display some attacking threat.

According to WhoScored, Félix had four shots on target in his side's 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage — no one in the game had more. He also completed two dribbles, more than any other player on the pitch, before picking up his red card.

However, the above is surely not enough for Villa to go spend £80m on the former Benfica man, especially when they're targeting other high-profile players who are also likely to cost a lot of money.

Last month, The Telegraph reported that the Villans were plotting ambitious moves for Juventus' Dušan Vlahović and Barcelona's Ferran Torres.

Since then, Football Insider has also claimed that the Midlands club are trying to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

With that in mind, then, it's hard to imagine Villa going out and forking £80m on Félix, who didn't justify that price tag during his loan spell at Chelsea. Is he a bad player? Far from it, but he hasn't exactly looked like an £80m footballer this season.