Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in signing Liverpool outcast Joe Gomez in what remains of the summer window, with the player's representatives working on departure options, according to HITC Sport.

Gomez played an important role for Jurgen Klopp last season, starting 17 Premier League games and featuring in 32. However, new manager Arne Slot has made it clear that the England international is not part of his plans for the new campaign, with the 27-year-old left out of the Dutchman's matchday squad entirely on the weekend.

While the club's hierarchy have reportedly insisted that Gomez remains part of the plans, Slot's actions speak louder, with the head coach clearly deeming the defender surplus to requirements. This evident ostracisation has sparked interest from a host of clubs, with HITC suggesting that Gomez is a target for Villa and Newcastle.

Villa and Newcastle Eyeing Gomez

Both sides need defenders

After developing through Charlton Athletic's academy, Gomez completed a £3.5 million move to Liverpool in 2015. Establishing himself as a dependable squad option that can be used across the back four, the Catford-born man has now made 224 appearances for the Reds, winning countless pieces of silverware.

Described by Klopp as 'exceptional' last season, Gomez' time at Anfield could be set to come to an end, as the Merseyside club enter a new iteration under a fresh dynasty. Slot clearly favours the likes of Virjil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah as centre-backs, while it also also the Englishman won't get a look in as a full-back either.

Subsequently, HITC indicate that the player's entourage have begun to seek out a new home for their client. Villa and Newcastle are reportedly the most likely suitors at the moment, with both sides on the lookout for defenders.

Unai Emery is eager to bulk out his squad, to ensure it can cope with the extra burden of Champions League football. The Spanish head coach has identified Gomez as an ideal squad option, with Diego Carlos the subject of a failed bid from Fulham, and expected to depart this summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's campaign last year was derailed by injuries to key defenders, with Eddie Howe looking to safeguard his side against a similar situation this time around. While the Magpies remain in talks with Crystal Palace over a deal for Marc Guehi, who is presumed the top target, Gomez may be seen as a viable alternative if Guehi proves too expensive.

Gomez' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Pass Accuracy 82.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.05 Tackles Per 90 2.37 Interceptions Per 90 0.96 Clearances Per 90 2.53 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.57

Chalobah an Alternative to Gomez

Chelsea want £35m for the unwanted man

An alternative to Gomez, who has been linked with both Villa and Newcastle, is Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah. The defender has been barred from using the Blues' training facilities and is subsequently available on the market, with Chelsea demanding £35 million for the 25-year-old.

Newcastle have been cited as a potential suitor for Chalobah, while Villa are said to be interested in the unwanted man. The Sierra-Leone born defender made just 17 appearances across all competitions last season, but demonstrated sufficient talent to become the subject of interest from several different clubs, with Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham and Palace all set rival the aforementioned pair of suitors for his signature.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/08/2024