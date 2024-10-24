Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping tabs on Real Madrid sensation Arda Guler ahead of the January transfer window as his frustrations grow at a lack of game time, according to TBR Football.

The Turkish wonderkid emerges as one of the top young talents in Europe during Euro 2024 this summer, following a frustrating campaign at the Bernabeu where he found himself way down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti in the midfield positions. His fine end to the season saw expectations for him to feature more regularly this season, but so far that hasn't been the case.

Guler has started just three games in La Liga this season, and should his lack of regular minutes continue between now and January there are a host of Premier League clubs open to bringing him to England with Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham said to be at the front of the pack.

Unai Emery Likes Arda Guler

While there are a host of interested parties in his signature, Real Madrid regard Guler as a "top talent" and have absolutely no interest in letting him depart the Spanish capital on a permanent basis any time soon according to the report.

But the player wants to feature more and a loan move could become an option in January, and would be considered by Los Blancos.

Guler, who has been described as a "ridiculous talent", is someone who would greatly improve the options of any team he joined and his profile is one that is seen as ideal by the managers interested in his signature.

Eddie Howe was keen on Michael Olise in the summer before he joined Bayern Munich and sees Guler as someone who could fit a similar profile, while Unai Emery and Ange Postecoglou are also fans of the 19-year-old although their squad is less in need of a signing due to their current options.

The Turkey international came off the bench for Real Madrid in their 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night, playing a key part in the final goal that helped Vinicius Jr seal his hat-trick.

Arda Guler's Real Madrid Stats (2023/24) Games 12 Goals 6 Assists 0 Minutes per goal 73 Minutes played 440 Games missed due to injury 22

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 24/10/2024.