Highlights Journalist Dean Jones believes that a £65m duo could be better performers at Villa Park than Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian was sold to Qatari outfit Al-Duhail last week.

Emery has a variety of wide options at his disposal as he prepares for the club's return to European football.

Aston Villa duo Emiliano Buendia and Nicolo Zaniolo could prove to be better performers at Villa Park than the recently departed Philippe Coutinho, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the club’s transfer policy.

Unai Emery is building a Villans squad he hopes can compete on a Premier League and Europa Conference League front.

Aston Villa transfer news – Phillipe Coutinho

After a mixed 18 months at Aston Villa, Coutinho finally left Villa Park last week after angling for a move across the summer transfer window. The Brazilian signed on loan until the end of the season from Barcelona in January 2022. Coutinho hit the ground running on his arrival in the West Midlands, scoring in his debut as the Villans came back from 2-0 down to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

The South American would register eight goal contributions in 19 appearances in his first half-season, convincing then-head coach Steven Gerrard to make his move permanent. Coutinho’s arrival was confirmed in May 2022 in a deal worth £17m, providing excitement amongst the Villa Park fanbase. But his resulting 24 outings yielded one goal in a 4-2 defeat at the expense of Arsenal, encouraging Emery to offload him this summer.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Coutinho was a “waste of space” in the Spanish head coach’s squad this season, with the former Liverpool star’s impact likely to be limited had he remained with the Premier League outfit. Qatari outfit Al-Duhail have acquired his signature, with Emery having wingers Zaniolo, Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey to choose from this season.

Diaby has been the summer’s marquee signing, arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal reported to be worth £51.9m, whilst Bailey hopes to begin to pay back the £25m Villa shelved out for him two years ago.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa?

Jones believes that Buendia and Zaniolo, who could eventually cost Villa over a combined £65m, will perform better than Coutinho did in his time at Villa Park and believes the duo’s prove that profile and fit is more important than the name. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

"You look at Coutinho as a name and, as a fan, you might have rushed out to get his name on the back of your shirt. He was a star signing, but ultimately, Buendia and Zaniolo are more fitting to what Villa are trying to achieve long term. I think they'll both do better than he did in a Villa shirt throughout their careers at Villa Park, however long it ends up being. But it shows it's all about profile and fit rather than name."

Read More: Aston Villa move for £50m star now 'very plausible' at Villa Park

How do Buendia and Zaniolo compare with each other?

It will be difficult to directly compare Buendia and Zaniolo this season after the former suffered a significant knee ligament injury in training last month, hinting that he could miss most, if not the full campaign. Meanwhile, after a drawn-out pursuit, Zaniolo only arrived at Villa Park towards the end of the transfer window, with the club having the option to purchase the Italian winger outright after his initial loan move from Galatasaray.

However, the duo are both wide players who look built in the same vein, operating more as playmakers rather than the classic speeding winger against the full-back. Therefore, it makes sense that Zaniolo was signed following confirmation of the extent of Buendia’s injury, as he could be a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine.

Aston Villa - Emiliano Buendia vs Nicolo Zaniolo league form 2022/23 Buendia Zaniolo Appearances 41 28 Goals 5 7 Assists 3 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Emery said about Buendia and Zaniolo?

Reacting to the news that Buendia could be out of action for a prolonged period, Emery expressed his disappointment in a press conference (via BirminghamLive):

"Always it's tough, always. We are not speaking about an injury for one week, two weeks, two months, including three months. It is an injury for six, seven, eight months. It's a tough moment for him, and we were very sad about the news."

But the 51-year-old is excited to work with Zaniolo, who he claims provides Villa with a “different” option in the attacking department (via BBC Sport):