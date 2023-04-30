Aston Villa transfer target Nico Williams is an 'exciting talent' who would make a lot of sense for the club to sign, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old was linked with a switch to Villa Park earlier in the season, but a move failed to materialise.

Aston Villa news - Nico Williams

According to the Daily Mail, Villa were willing to activate a £45m release clause for Athletic Bilbao forward Williams and even offered him a £120k-a-week contract.

However, the report claims that the young attacker rejected the deal during the January transfer window.

The same outlet, in a separate story, reported that Villa are set to revive their interest in the summer, despite the Spanish youngster already rejecting the Midlands club.

It wouldn't be the first time Unai Emery has turned to Spain for reinforcements since moving to Villa Park, after bringing in Alex Moreno from Real Betis in the winter window.

Having managed Villarreal, Sevilla, Almeria, and Valencia during his career, Emery has plenty of knowledge of the league and players he feels are capable of making the step up to England's top flight.

Villa are absolutely flying in the Premier League at the moment, mainly since Emery took over as manager, so with European football potentially on the horizon, it could be an interesting summer transfer window.

What has Crook said about Villa?

Crook has suggested that signing Williams would make a lot of sense for Villa, who are set for a busy transfer window coming up in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, players that Emery knows in the Spanish market could be good for him. Nico Williams is an exciting talent so I think that would make a lot of sense. I think Villa are going to have grand ambitions this summer. I think they could be one of the busier clubs."

How has Williams performed this season?

Despite being just 20 years old, no player has started more league games than Williams this campaign, as per FBref.

According to the same statistics website, the young Spaniard has scored six times and provided four assists in 26 starts.

Williams is a tricky, creative winger who looks to take on his man at every opportunity, averaging 2.1 successful dribbles and 1.5 key passes per game, according to Sofascore.

To be performing at the level he is at his age is seriously impressive, so it will be exciting to see him plying his trade in the Premier League.