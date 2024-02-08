Highlights Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has had an impressive turnaround this season, fulfilling his potential and keeping Moussa Diaby out of the starting XI.

Villa want to extend Bailey's contract after his strong performances, with discussions underway for a long-term deal.

Villa's focus on young talent continues, as they target 18-year-old Semih Kılıcsoy while also signing other promising youngsters in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has enjoyed an impressive turnaround over the last few months and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he had reservations about him fulfilling his potential, but we're starting to see the full version of the Jamaican international this season.

Since arriving at Villa Park, Bailey has spent time in and out of the side and has taken a long time to become a regular for the Midlands club. In the summer transfer window, Villa forked out a hefty fee to bring Moussa Diaby to the Premier League from Bayer Leverkusen, which would have been a major worry for Bailey in terms of game time.

However, as the campaign has gone on, Bailey has often kept Diaby out of the starting XI and is starting to show why Villa brought him to the club in the first place. Now, Bailey could even be in line for a new contract as Emery's charges hope to extend his stay at Villa Park.

Aston Villa want to extend Bailey's contract

According to the Telegraph, Bailey has agreed a new contract with Aston Villa after an impressive start to the season. The 26-year-old is currently earning £100k-a-week for the Midlands outfit and his current deal is set to expire in 2025, but Villa are now hoping to tie him down on a long-term contract.

Leon Bailey vs Moussa Diaby - Aston Villa stats 2023/2024 Stats Diaby Bailey Appearances 18 (5) 10 (11) Goals 4 7 Assists 4 6 Dribbles Per Game 0.9 1.3 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 1.3 Match rating 6.74 6.93 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 07/02/2024

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Bailey has had an incredible turnaround this season at Aston Villa after struggling last term. Bailey has already scored more times and provided more assists in the Premier League this campaign than he did in the last, and there's no doubt Emery also deserves some credit.

Speaking on Bailey, Villa boss Emery has confirmed that the club are close to agreeing a new contract for Bailey...

"The idea is for him to extend the contract and we are close. I think he is going to sign."

The Spaniard has also discussed his turnaround and what it's taken to get the best out of the Jamaican international...

"I explained it to him. 'No Leon, I want more. We need more of you. You have to be consistent and be consistent and focus more than you are doing because it is not enough'. His commitment has improved and his focus working every day harder has improved.!

Related Leon Bailey playing 'best football' of Aston Villa career after major change Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has enjoyed a resurgence in form under Unai Emery at Villa Park this season.

Dean Jones - Aston Villa getting the full version of Bailey

Jones has suggested that he has had reservations about Bailey, who signed for the club for a fee of £25m, when it comes to him fulfilling his potential at Aston Villa and he's wondered whether the club would keep faith in him. However, the journalist adds that we're now seeing the full version of Bailey and he's turned a corner at Villa Park. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"This is a player that I've definitely had reservations about when it comes to fulfilling his potential and, to be honest, there have been various times in the past year where I've wondered if Aston Villa would even keep faith in him. But he's turned a corner, he's really taken on board everything that Emery wants from a player of his type, and I think it's great news for Aston Villa that he's embraced the project because you're getting the full version of Leon Bailey at the moment."

Aston Villa targeting 18 y/o star

Reports in Turkey have claimed that Aston Villa are among the sides who are pushing to sign Besiktas youngster Semih Kılıcsoy and director Feyyaz Ucar has admitted that the club will find it difficult to keep hold of him. Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, and Tottenham Hotspur are also named as clubs who are monitoring the 18-year-old.

As well as bringing in reinforcements who can make an immediate impact on the senior squad, helping achieve their goals in the short term, it's important for Villa to bring in young talent from around Europe. The Midlands club focused heavily on signing youngsters in the January transfer window, securing the signatures of Morgan Rogers, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Joe Gauci, and Lino Sousa, who are all 23 years old or under.