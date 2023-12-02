Highlights Aston Villa may need to strengthen their squad in January, specially in the striker department riker due to doubts surrounding the future of some of their forwards.

Ollie Watkins has been in impressive form and has caught the attention of top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Villa are considering making a move for Tammy Abraham, who has Premier League experience and could be enticed by playing under Unai Emery.

Aston Villa have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why Unai Emery could be looking to strengthen in January, with signing a striker a potential priority.

Ollie Watkins has been banging in the goals for the Midlands club since the campaign got underway, but an injury to the England international could be disastrous for Emery's side. The Villans have Jhon Duran as a backup option to Watkins, but the Colombian's future is in doubt at Villa Park, and Emery doesn't have any other senior striker to call upon.

Although it might not seem like Villa desperately need to bring in reinforcements when the winter window opens for business, Emery will want to add new additions in order to avoid falling behind their Premier League rivals. Villa have a genuine chance of competing for European places once again, but sides around them in the table will continue to strengthen their squads.

Aston Villa could lose both strikers

It's unlikely that Villa will entertain any offer for Watkins unless they receive a substantial proposal, but there's a chance a Champions League club could come knocking in the upcoming window. The 27-year-old has scored seven goals and provided five assists in just 13 Premier League games so far this season, which is bound to turn the heads of sides competing towards the top of England's top flight.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are one of the clubs considering a move for Watkins and have already held discussions with the representatives of the former Brentford striker ahead of a potential move. The Villans will hold all the cards in any potential deal after Watkins agreed to sign a new contract back in October, meaning they are under no pressure to allow him to depart.

As per The Telegraph, Manchester United are also interested in testing Villa's resolve with Watkins. Whether the English striker will have his head turned by another club remains to be seen, but there's no doubt Villa will be desperate to keep him in the Midlands. Duran may also be pushing for a move, which could leave Villa short in attack.

Reports have claimed that Duran isn't pleased with how he's being treated by Emery at the moment, meaning a departure could be in line when the winter window opens. Football Insider have reported that Emery is also growing increasingly frustrated with the striker and has now made him available for loan ahead of January.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that Villa have to make the right signings and believes that the obvious place to look to improve is bringing in a striker to compete with Watkins, especially when you consider the future of Duran. However, the journalist adds that it's going to be difficult to find someone who is willing to play second fiddle to Watkins and settle for a squad role at Villa Park. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They have to make the right signings and that will mean finding the right players within that team. The obvious place to look is what happens if Ollie Watkins gets injured? That's the big question you would be asking. I think if you were Villa right now, could they really make up for, not just his goals, but his presence and his link-up play and the way that he fits this system? I think that's something that they'll have to consider. It's going to be really difficult to find someone though that wants to play backup to Watkins."

Unai Emery has a striker on his shortlist

As Jones mentioned, it could be difficult to find a player willing to play as a backup to Watkins but also have the ability to step in when required. However, there is no reason Emery can't deploy two top-level strikers in his system and Emery is now targeting an additional forward ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Villa are considering making a move for Roma's Tammy Abraham in the winter window. The England international is currently out injured after suffering a serious knee injury, but he has Premier League experience and has regularly produced goals. Abraham also spent a season at the Midlands club on loan, so it shouldn't take him long to settle in at Villa Park. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that playing under Emery could be an appealing factor for Abraham, so they could stand a chance of securing his signature.