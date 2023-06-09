Aston Villa boss Unai Emery 'likes' Nicolas Jackson and could bring the Villarreal forward to the club, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jackson scored 12 goals in only 16 La Liga starts this season and was given his first team debut by Emery in October 2021.

Aston Villa transfer news - Nicolas Jackson

The 21-year-old almost completed a January move to Bournemouth this season, only for the "extraordinary" Senegalese international to fail a medical due to hamstring issues. The fee agreed between the clubs was believed to be £22.5 million according to the Southern Daily Echo.

Since then, Jackson's stock has only risen following a scintillating run of form to end the season which saw the striker score nine times in his final eight La Liga matches as Villarreal secured fifth place and Europa League football. As a result, he was named the league's Player of the Month for May.

There hasn't been in too much in the press linking the player to Aston Villa, but given his relationship with Emery and the fact that Villa are looking for a new striker to play alongside Ollie Watkins, it would make sense.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa and Jackson?

When asked about Villa potentially focusing their recruitment on La Liga, given Emery's knowledge of and relationship with the league, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I understand he likes Nicolas Jackson. I do think he could maybe look at some of his former Villarreal players for transfers to Aston Villa. Yeremy Pino, as well, is another one. Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao, too."

Would Jackson be a good signing for Villa?

Given his prolific end to the season, Jackson would certainly provide a genuine goal threat for Emery at Villa, something the team tend to lack if Watkins isn't firing himself. Beyond that, Jackson's pace, dribbling ability and eye for a pass mean that he would thrive playing on the counter-attack for Villa.

Concerns come in the form of a relatively small sample size of performances and the fact he is far from the finished article. That being said, he is still only 21 years of age and has plenty of room to grow, particularly under a coach that knows him well. The price Bournemouth wanted to pay in January will only have increased, too, which may be too steep for Villa to pay after only one season of La Liga football under his belt.