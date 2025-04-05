Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Villa Park on Saturday evening as both teams push for a Champions League place finish this season.

Unai Emery's side claimed a brilliant 3-0 win over Brighton in midweek to climb the table, while Nuno Espirito Santo's side earned a 1-0 win over Manchester United to continue their sensational season and keep them in third place.

Both managers will have some decisions to make on their squads as they look to earn the best result, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the two sides to line up.

Aston Villa Team News

Barkley and Bailey to be assessed

Unai Emery has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of this game after Leon Bailey and Ross Barkley returned to training this week following spells out of the team.

The boss must also choose between the in-form Marcus Rashford or Ollie Watkins to start up front with the Man Utd loanee starting the last two games and scoring three goals in the process.