Aston Villa are weighing up a late move for Nuno Tavares after a key development revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT by Fabrizio Romano.

Tavares has been subject to interest from across the Premier League and beyond this summer, with a move away from Arsenal being mooted.

Aston Villa transfer news - Nuno Tavares

It was the perfect start to life back in European competition for Aston Villa, who despatched fellow British side Hibernian by five goals to nil in their Europa Conference League qualifier.

Ollie Watkins netted a hattrick for the West Midlands-based outfit, as they put one foot into the group stage with a commanding performance at Easter Road.

The extra matches are likely to lead to an added strain on Unai Emery's already stretched side, with suggestions emerging that the Spanish coach will look to bolster his options before next month's deadline.

One name being tipped with a move to Villa Park is Tavares, who had looked as if he was Nottingham Forest-bound just a couple of weeks ago before the deal eventually collapsed.

Arsenal are reportedly pushing for a fee in the region of £22 million for Tavares, despite the left-back having only put pen to paper on a move to the Emirates Stadium two years ago.

It hasn't worked out for the Lisbon-born defender, who is now eyeing up his next venture away from the Emirates Stadium.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Nuno Tavares?

When asked about the latest in regard to Tavares' proposed move away from Arsenal, transfer guru Romano admitted the chances of him staying with the Gunners this summer were slim.

On the former Benfica starlet, Romano told GIVEMESPORT exclusively that: "Tavares was very close to joining Nottingham Forest, but then they had problems in the negotiation, so the deal collapsed between the clubs Arsenal in Nottingham Forest last week.

"My expectation is for Aston Villa to consider Tavares also this week."

What's next for Aston Villa this summer?

If reports are to be believed, Tavares isn't the only option being mooted by Aston Villa for the fullback position, with the Villans eyeing up a surprise move for a former Premier League star.

Reports in Spain are suggesting that current Barcelona man Marcos Alonso is on the club's radar, with Emery well aware of what his Spanish compatriot can offer from his time as a Premier League boss.

The story makes claim to the fact that the potential arrival of Joao Cancelo in Catalonia could disrupt Alonso's chances of minutes in the squad, with the 32-year-old being pushed towards the exit door as a result.

Alonso only joined Barcelona last summer following the termination of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and it's suggested the former Chelsea man has a whopping £40 million release clause in his contract.

Of course, the chances of Aston Villa stumping up that kind of money for a player well into his thirties, not least when there's a much cheaper and younger option available in Tavares, is very slim.

But there could be a deal to be made if the Premier League side can convince Alonso his game time will be more plentiful at Villa Park, while also driving the asking price down as much as possible.