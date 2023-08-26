Aston Villa could be in the market for a new full-back this summer, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight on their search, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

With European football now at Villa Park, Unai Emery will be hoping for a deeper squad before the window closes.

Aston Villa transfer news - Latest

The Villans lost Ashley Young this summer, who left the club to join Everton on a free transfer.

The versatile defender could play on either side of defence, making him a useful option for Emery last season.

As a result, we could see Villa explore the market for a new full-back, especially with Lucas Digne’s future in doubt.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Digne has interest from Al-Hilal and Nice, with the latter’s interest now advancing.

Considering the French defender started for Villa against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend, Emery will undoubtedly be hoping he can find a replacement if the former Barcelona full-back does depart.

The MailOnline has claimed that Villa have entered discussions with Arsenal to try and bring Nuno Tavares to Villa Park.

The report claims that a move to Nottingham Forest previously collapsed, so the Midlands club could now have a free run at securing the Portuguese full-back.

Despite struggling to make the grade at the Emirates Stadium so far, Tavares flourished out on loan last season.

The 23-year-old played 31 times for Marseille in Ligue 1, scoring six times, as per Transfermarkt.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has provided an update on their pursuit of a new full-back this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Aston Villa?

Romano has suggested that Tavares is a player on Villa’s list before the window slams shut in September.

The transfer expert adds, however, Emery and his recruitment team have multiple players they are considering, not just Tavares.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He is not the only name. They have a list of two or three players they are considering but Nuno Tavares is there, he is one of the players that they are following. In any case, I think that a lot Tavares will leave Arsenal in these final days of the window."

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Aston Villa?

Despite wanting to bring in reinforcements, we could see some further outgoings for Villa this summer.

As per The Athletic, Cameron Archer is close to joining Sheffield United on a permanent deal.

The report claims that The Blades will pay in the region of £18.5m for the young striker.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Philippe Coutinho is one of the favourites to be departing before the window closes.

Crook claims that Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in signing the Brazilian, hinting that a reunion with Steven Gerrard might be on the cards.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Villa, with incomings and outgoings expected.

The hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in the Europa Conference League means Emery will be hoping for a deeper squad by the time the transfer deadline passes.