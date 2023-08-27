Highlights Aston Villa are looking to sign Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares before the transfer deadline, as the player is no longer favored by Mikel Arteta.

Tavares has fallen out of favor at Arsenal and his future at the club is uncertain, making him a potential target for Villa.

Villa's interest in Tavares is boosted by the fact that he is no longer considered of the same standard by Arteta, making it more likely for him to leave Arsenal.

Aston Villa are potentially eyeing up a move for Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares and a key development has boosted Unai Emery’s chances of snaring the full-back’s signature, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spanish tactician’s outfit have endured a tumultuous start to the 2023/24 campaign but will look to iron out any frailties before the transfer window slams shut.

Aston Villa news – Nuno Tavares

With Alex Moreno currently out of action with an injury and former Barcelona man Lucas Digne, according to BirminghamLive, in line with a move to OGC Nice, Emery is short of options in the left-back berth.

As such, reports have suggested that £13m would be enough to prise Villa’s top target Marcos Acuna away from Sevilla.

And after Villa’s recent coup of Nicolo Zaniolo, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that 'internal conversations' have been ongoing regarding a potential move for the 2022 World Cup winner.

Emery’s side may have been a dealt a hammer blow in their pursual of the 31-year-old, however, as Spanish sources claim that he’s picked up a suspected hamstring tear in his side's 4-3 loss to Alaves.

As an alternative, MailOnline report that Arsenal’s Tavares is being eyed by the Villans after his Nottingham Forest transfer collapsed, and the north Londoners are holding out for a £22m fee, per the Evening Standard.

Tavares, who pockets £27,000-per-week in north London, has played a mere 28 games for his Premier League employers since arriving for £8m from Benfica in 2021 and has fallen heavily out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

Now, Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on Tavares’ potential switch up north.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Aston Villa and Nuno Tavares?

Issuing an update on the 23-year-old full-back, Jacobs suggested that Villa are contemplating making a move before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Seeing as Arteta no longer considers him to be of his standards, the journalist insists that his days at the capital club are numbered and this could play into Villa's hands.

He said: “There’s no doubt that Aston Villa have that concrete interest and are looking to potentially do something before the window closes. And it’s a shame for Nuno Tavares because he only signed, let’s not forget, for Arsenal in July 2021. And at that stage, he had a four-year contract.

“But I think that it’s fair to say that Mikel Arteta has lost a bit of faith in the defender following his debut season, which obviously then resulted in that move to Marseille and since then Tavares’ days at Arsenal have probably been numbered.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And All The Gossip

What next for Aston Villa?

On the outgoings list is Cameron Archer, who has been limited to just 14 games for the club, as Sky Sports report that Sheffield United have agreed a £18m fee for the 21-year-old striker.

Archer was given ample opportunties during his loan spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough in 2022/23 as he netted 11 goals and notched six assists in 23 games, though his time for his Premier League employers has been much less fruitful.

Earlier this month, Manchester Evening News claimed that the Villa Park-based outfit were considering a last-ditch attempt to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Villa’s hefty spending in the early stages of the summer have hindered their chances of snaring a deal for the Englishman.