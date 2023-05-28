Aston Villa are 'leading the race' for Pau Torres' signature ahead of a summer move, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Torres has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for some time, with Aston Villa now the surprise front-runner to sign him.

Aston Villa transfer news - Pau Torres

According to reports in Spain, Aston Villa are serious about a move for Villarreal star Torres, with boss Unai Emery pushing for the signing.

Emery worked with Torres while in charge of Villarreal and has been credited with transforming him into one of Europe's most stylish ball-playing centre-backs.

Now, having enjoyed a stellar first season in charge of Aston Villa, Emery is expected to be rewarded with a summer transfer kitty, as the West Midlands outfit eye up another top-half finish.

It's suggested by the report that Aston Villa are preparing a move for Torres when the window opens, with £55 million the fee currently being mooted by the Spanish press.

That figure is in relation to Torres' release clause at Villarreal, which, of course, would be able to be triggered by other clubs in the race to sign him.

However, it's claimed by Galetti that the existing link between Torres and Emery is why Aston Villa have edged their noses out in front.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Torres to Aston Villa?

When quizzed about the likelihood of Aston Villa going after Torres in the summer, Italian journalist Galetti remained confident about their chances.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We can still say that Aston Villa are leading the race for Pau Torres. This is also primarily because the former coach of Pau at Villarreal being at Aston Villa seems to put the Villans in a privileged position. The situation of competitors for Pau is still quite complicated.”

What would Torres provide Aston Villa's defence next season?

Having qualified for next season's Europa League already, Torres has featured heavily for a Villarreal side currently fifth in the La Liga table and ahead of the final two rounds of fixtures, the defender has notched up 32 league appearances (Transfermarkt).

An ever-present in the backline when fit, Torres' importance has been reflected in the centre-back's WhoScored rating, which currently sits at a respectable 6.83 for the season.

Averaging over one tackle per match, along with over four clearances each 90 minutes, it's no surprise why Emery is so keen to land the Spanish international when the transfer window rolls around.

Should he add Torres to his already impressive ranks at Aston Villa, who knows where the limit could be for the Villans next season?