Aston Villa are now pushing to strike a deal with Dutch side Feyenoord to secure the signing of Lutsharel Geertruida and, according to Matt Maher of the Express and Star, Unai Emery and co are ramping up their pursuit in the wake of Matty Cash’s injury.

Preparing for their venture in the Champions League, the Villa Park-based outfit ensured to prepare by welcoming a plethora of new faces over the summer trading period, including Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen and Jaden Philogene.

To kick off the start of their 2024/25 Premier League campaign, the club have three points after beating West Ham United 2-1 and following that up with a 2-0 home defeat to top flight hopefuls Arsenal.

Villa Pushing to Strike Geertruida Deal

Injury to Cash has boosted need for right-back

Close

Cash, a Poland international, picked up a hamstring strain in his side’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal and is expected to miss at least a trio of Premier League fixtures, while he’ll also miss their first Champions League outing.

As such, Emery’s need for a new right-back has been exacerbated and Geertruida, whose Premier League suitors have admired, has emerged as the priority, especially with teenager Kosta Nedlijkovic being the club’s only fit right-back.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Maher revealed that Emery and his entourage are hoping to secure the services of the Rotterdam-born ace, who is enticed by the prospect of playing under the Spanish tactician, before the end of the week.

Insisting that talks have been ongoing for quite some time now for the defender described as a "superstar", he suggested that Cash’s recent injury has only increased their need for reinforcements on the right-hand side of the defence.

“AVFC pushing to sign Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord ahead of Friday's deadline. Talks ongoing for a while but injury to Matty Cash means Villa even more keen to get the deal over the line.”

In the full report, Maher suggested that Geertruida is an attractive prospect thanks to his ability to also play in the heart of the back line. As a result, striking a deal for the defender in question could cost Villa in the ballpark of £30 million.

Geertruida vs Cash - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Geertruida Cash Minutes 3,041 2,144 Goals 8 2 Assists 5 2 Pass success rate (%) 91.6 84 Tackles per game 1.4 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.9 0.6 Overall rating 7.15 6.66

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez Admired by Villa Chiefs

Emery and Co ‘launch enquiry’ over late deal for the Englishman

Close

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s Joe Gomez has been earmarked as a potential option for the back line as despite being a centre-back by trade, the Englishman proved that he is more than capable of plying his trade in the right-back berth.

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa have enquired about a move for the 27-year-old, though the report states that they have not made a concrete proposal to strike a deal for the defender, who is also admired by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gomez has failed to score throughout his 224-game career for Liverpool.

Thanks to his aforementioned positional versatility, the former Charlton Athletic man was a regular under Jurgen Klopp’s tenure last term, though he is yet to play the singular Premier League minute for Arne Slot since the new campaign got underway.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and youngster Jarrel Quansah are all ahead of Gomez in the ex-Feyenoord chief’s centre-back pecking order at Anfield, leaving the door ajar for would-be buyers – Villa included – to snare a cut-price deal.

All statistics per WhoScored