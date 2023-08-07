Aston Villa are ‘well-placed’ to sign João Félix this summer as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has given a positive update regarding his other potential suitors.

The Viseu-born ace played the last six months of his football in the Premier League for Chelsea and could prolong his stay in England under Unai Emery at Villa.

Aston Villa transfer news – João Félix

Chelsea picked up the Portuguese gem during the winter transfer window for a fee of £9.7m, though his terms only kept him at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, new boss Mauricio Pochettino ‘does not want’ Felix to extend his stay further in west London, per BBC Sport.

As such, the Atlético Madrid forward’s future is up in the air and Aston Villa have been credited with interest.

MailOnline even reported that Villa were still in pole position to snare a deal back in July, though the mouth-watering £113m transfer fee Atlético paid is coming back to bite them as they are finding it tricky to recoup as much as possible.

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano told his millions of Twitter followers that Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal have approached his representatives with a one-year loan spell.

However, the Italian does claim that playing in Europe, and Barcelona in particular, is Felix’s preference.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Aston Villa and João Félix?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “He doesn’t really have any top suitors out there anymore as the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all moved on and PSG doesn’t really seem to be avenue. The only one that sort of stands out is Barcelona, but again I don’t know what their finances are truly like, so I’m not sure.

“There is going to come a stage where Jorge Mendes is probably going to look to try and get him a last-minute transfer and later in the window is an opportunity for someone to capitalise on, and Aston Villa are well-placed definitely.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Aston Villa?

Villa have become an entirely different entity under the watchful eye of Emery and have used the summer market to boost their chances of another high finish next term.

Former CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club have eyed Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams as their latest incoming as they prepare for life in the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook also told GIVEMESPORT that the club are monitoring deals for both Ferran Torres and Giovani Lo Celso.

As a means of recouping some of the money spent on Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby, however, the club are looking to offload Aaron Ramsey to Burnley, as reported by The Athletic.

The 20-year-old midfielder is set to add £20m to the club’s transfer kitty should a deal go through.

Villa’s business during this window has been extremely bright and there’s a general consensus that the Midlands side are looking to rub shoulders with the Premier League’s elite clubs once again next campaign.