Aston Villa will now back Unai Emery in the summer transfer window with "top-level" targets, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Emery has impressed since taking charge of Aston Villa prior to the World Cup break and could even land the club a place in the Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa transfer news

From relegation candidates to continental contenders; it's been a whirlwind couple of months for the Aston Villa faithful, who have enjoyed life under Spanish coach Emery.

Having inherited a side from Steven Gerrard which looked like it could be drawn into a relegation scrap, Emery has transformed Aston Villa's fortunes and now has the club on the brink of European qualification.

As such, it's led to suggestions the West Midlands outfit could be prepared to splash the cash in what is gearing up to be a busy summer for Aston Villa.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa's summer transfer targets "reflects" the ambition of the owners following the Emery appointment.

It comes after the Villans were linked with a shock move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, as The Telegraph reported Aston Villa are prepared to spend big on the former Manchester City man.

The same report also indicates Aston Villa are interested in Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, who has endured a troublesome spell since signing for the Serie A outfit last year.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Aston Villa's summer plans?

When quizzed about Aston Villa's transfer plans, Daily Express journalist Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think all the noises that we've seen in the past few weeks really indicate that Aston Villa are going to try and seize the day. We've seen what improvements they've made under Emery and they're going to, seemingly not throw money at it, but back Emery because they feel like they've got a top-level manager.”

While the flashy names linked with Aston Villa moves may have come as a surprise to many, it's unlikely they'd be able to attract any of them without European football.

A big win over Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend kept the dream alive for Emery's side, who now sit level on points with seventh-placed Spurs.

The bad news for Aston Villa fans is that their schedule doesn't get much easier, with matches against fellow top-seven hopefuls Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion to come.

Likely to need a minimum of four points from their final two matches, while also requiring a favour from elsewhere, there may need to be a revised transfer strategy for Aston Villa's ownership group NSWE, should they fail to land European football.