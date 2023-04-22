Aston Villa could be set for “exciting times” at Villa Park, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans have enjoyed a staggering turnaround in fortunes since November’s appointment of head coach Unai Emery.

Aston Villa news – Latest

After a below-par start to the season in which Villa teetered above the drop zone, Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties following a 3-0 defeat at Fulham in October.

However, since appointing Villarreal head coach Emery in November, the Villans have catapulted into the top six, standing a real chance of bringing European football to Villa Park next season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently hinted to GIVEMESPORT that the West Midlands giants will look to sell “a few” fringe players to generate funds to bolster their squad next season.

And Taylor believes that Villa won’t make “bundles of signings” but will look to make strategic acquisitions this summer.

What has Taylor said about Aston Villa?

When asked to what extent NSWE will back Emery in the transfer market, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “They won't make bundles of signings; it will be strategic.

“Villa are a club that, in recent times, have spent a lot of money. They've wasted some cash, but they've also made smart signings.

“Emiliano Martinez is one. Diego Carlos has had his injuries, and I still think Leon Bailey will come good.

“They seem to be able to attract a certain level of player which impresses me because, in the past few years, Villa haven’t been a club pushing the top six. So, I feel like it’s exciting times for Villa.”

What next for Aston Villa?

According to the Daily Mail, Villa will look to beat Brighton & Hove Albion to the signature of Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson this summer, with the club proving an attractive proposition under Emery.

The same publication also reports that 16-year-old Hearts striker James Wilson is on the Villans’ radar as NSWE look to bolster the club’s already impressive academy which has been responsible for producing the talents of Jacob and Aaron Ramsey, as well as Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka.

Meanwhile, sources in Italy have said that Villa share an interest with Everton and West Ham United in Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa, with the Serie A giants looking to sell the Argentine for €15m (£13.2m).

And Football Insider suggest that Emery’s side could make a stunning move for Manchester City and England right-back Kyle Walker, with the 32-year-old being out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2024.

It looks set to be an exciting summer for Villa, but for now, Emery will aim to keep his focus on achieving a remarkable European finish this term.