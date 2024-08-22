Aston Villa have been offered Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion as they potentially prepare to sign a new striker before the transfer window slams shut - but they will be rivalled by Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle and Arsenal for his signing with the Spanish outfit willing to take bids for the young Spaniard.

Omorodion spent last season on loan at La Liga outfit Deportivo Alaves, scoring eight goals as the northern Spanish side recording a 10th-placed finish, easily staving away from relegation woes and finishing closer to a European spot than the bottom three. However, with other clubs in for his services and Atletico having signed Julian Alvarez, he could be on his way out - and a potential move to Villa could blossom.

Aston Villa 'Offered' Samu Omorodion

The striker has been touted to Premier League clubs

The report from HITC states that Villa have been offered the chance to sign Omorodion from Atletico after his £35m move to Chelsea went pear-shaped - with his failed deal acting as a domino-effect for Joao Felix's move to Stamford Bridge and Conor Gallagher to make the switch in the other direction to the Spanish capital.

Villa have added well in midfield and defence this season, but their forward line could do with some work and as a result, they are looking at attacking recruits with the deadline closing in, especially with Moussa Diaby having departed for the Saudi Pro League and their own move for Joao Felix coming to nothing.

Samu Omorodion's La Liga statistics - Alaves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 =5th Goals 8 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.8 2nd Shots Per Game 1.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.42 18th

Villa, in that case, have been offered the chance to sign Omorodion from Atletico and they are assessing the situation, with Jhon Duran's future looking uncertain despite bagging the winner against West Ham United last weekend.

The Hammers were keen on him before his winner against them at the London Stadium, and they are seemingly still open to a loan deal if that was to crop up - but he couldn't agree terms with the London club and as a result, he remains at Villa.

Villa are now said to be assessing their options and Monchi has been approached about the signing of Omorodion, who has been described as 'outrageous', after Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth both came into the club this summer. However, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also thought to have been offered his signature - though they are all 'doing checks' on the youngster.

Duran Should be Kept Before Making Omorodion Move

The Colombian has shown he can cut it in the Premier League

Duran has really come into his own over the past six months as a Villa player and despite all the speculation surrounding his future, he is a real talent for the future who, ideally, should be kept on at Villa Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omorodion was born in the Spanish city of Melilla - an enclave based in northern Africa which is entirely surrounded by Morocco.

The Colombian's winner against West Ham showed that he can be an influential player for Villa off the bench behind star striker Ollie Watkins and at the age of just 20, his six goals in his previous 24 Premier League games since the start of last season has shown that he can become a top striker for the club in the future.

Watkins is the perfect striker to learn from and if he continues in his current vein of form, Duran could hoist himself ahead of Watkins in the pecking order under Unai Emery in the future - which essentially would rule out a move for Omorodion, despite the Spanish youth international impressing at La Liga level on loan at Alaves last season.

