Highlights Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have been offered the chance to sign James Rodriguez on a free transfer.

Rodriguez is keen on a Premier League return, after his successful Copa America showing.

Villa may look into signing Nico Williams as a potential offensive reinforcement, with Moussa Diaby on his way out.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, among a number of other clubs, have been contacted and offered the chance to sign James Rodriguez on a free transfer this summer, according to TBR Football.

Rodriguez is set to become a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Sao Paulo. The Colombian's time with the Brazilian side was hampered by injuries, although he thrived for his national team at this summer's Copa America, winning player of the tournament.

The playmaker is understood to be keen on a return to Europe, and is specifically eager to play in the Premier League again after his brief spell with Everton in the 2020/21 campaign. A number of English top flight clubs have been made aware of his availability, with Villa and Forest among the sides that could snap him up.

Villa and Forest Could Sign Rodriguez

The midfielder has struggled with injuries in recent years

After bursting onto the scene in the 2014 World Cup, Rodriguez earned a blockbuster move to Real Madrid in a £63 million deal. Enjoying a mixed spell at the Bernabeu, the attacking midfielder then spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich, before eventually making his way to Everton in 2020.

His period under Carlo Ancelotti on Merseyside was plagued by persistent fitness issues, and he ultimately only made 26 appearances, scoring six goals, for the Toffees. Subsequent spells at Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos and Sao Paulo have left the 33-year-old yearning for a return to England.

TBR Football report that Rodriguez's entourage have approached several clubs in the Premier League, alerting them of the player's desire to play in the division again. Villa and Forest are among these clubs, with the Copa America star's intermediaries attempting to convince the Midlands outfits that he has plenty more to offer at this level.

While Sevilla and Cesc Fabregas' Como are also said to be in the mix, Rodriguez's preference is currently to play in England. Brighton, Fulham and Wolves have also been informed of the former Porto man's situation, although it's understood Villa and Forest are more likely to make a move.

Having just arranged a loan to Vasco da Gama for Philippe Coutinho, it would appear unlikely Villa would make a similar expensive move for an ageing player with the "amazing" Rodriguez. However, with Unai Emery keen on deepening his squad ahead of next season's congested fixture schedule, the deal can't be ruled out.

As for Forest, with Newcastle said to have talisman Morgan Gibbs-White 'on their radar', the club's hierarchy may view the Colombia international - who has been likened to David Beckham by his national team manager Nestor Lorenzo - as a suitable replacement.

Rodriguez' Premier League Statistics 2020/21 Appearances 23 Goals 6 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 1.89 Key Passes Per 90 2.04 Expected Assists Per 90 0.24 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.73

Villa Eyeing Unlikely Move for Williams

Diaby is on his way out

With Al-Ittihad set to sign Moussa Diaby, Villa will likely be in the market for offensive reinforcements. Rodriguez may represent a possible acquisition, but it's understood that the Villans are looking for more of a direct replacement for the Frenchman.

Emery is plotting an ambitious move for Euro 2024 star Nico Williams, who the Birmingham-based club are said to hugely admire. While Barcelona are reportedly in the front seat in regard to landing Williams, Villa retain hope of a late swoop for the Athletic Club winger. The pacey wide man netted eight times in 37 appearances last season, and has also been heavily linked with Arsenal, who have held talks with his agent.

