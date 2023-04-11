Aston Villa offering striker Ollie Watkins a new contract would be understandable given his form at Villa Park, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans centre-forward has hit a purple patch of form under head coach Unai Emery.

Aston Villa contract news – Ollie Watkins

Watkins’ strike in Villa’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend continued his fine run in front of goal, having hit the back of the net nine times in his last 11 outings.

On the 27-year-old’s recent displays, Emery told BBC Sport: "Ollie is working very well and his commitment with the team is very important. "When he's scoring we're very happy for him.

“He's helping with his quality. Everybody is supporting him, trying to assist him, like today how Jacob Ramsey decided to assist him.”

According to the Daily Mail, Watkins’ exceptional form has led to Villa beginning talks to extend his contract at Villa Park, with his current £75,000 per-week deal to expire in the summer of 2025.

And Jones believes that Watkins still has “ways to improve that could take him to another level”, hinting there is more to come from the striker in the West Midlands.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Watkins?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “You can see the confidence that Ollie Watkins has now. He seems to work very well as the main forward in that team.

“I think he's still got ways to improve that could take him to another level.

“I could totally understand why Aston Villa might contemplate giving him a new contract at this point.”

How has Watkins performed for Aston Villa this season?

Watkins has enjoyed an exceptional campaign under the tutelage of Emery and has taken his game to another level since the Spaniard was appointed Villa boss in November.

The seven-cap England international has hit the back of the net 12 times whilst providing five assists in 29 Premier League appearances this term, firing Villa into contention for a spot in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.

Unsurprisingly, an average WhoScored rating of 6.96 for his displays in the top flight this season ranks him as the best-performing player in the Villans squad, suggesting how important the Torquay-born star has been to the club’s success this campaign.

Therefore, Villa hope to appease Watkins and keep him tied down to a long-term deal at Villa Park as Emery looks towards an exciting future in the West Midlands.