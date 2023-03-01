Aston Villa ace John McGinn is the 'best player' at the club 'behind Ollie Watkins', journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The £70k-a-week ace has been a mainstay for the Clarets this campaign when fit and has helped to improve their fortunes in recent months under Unai Emery.

Aston Villa latest news - Watkins and McGinn

Last weekend, Aston Villa captain John McGinn helped his side back to winning ways away to Everton at Goodison Park, playing a starring role in a 2-0 win on Merseyside, as per BBC Sport.

In a match where both sides battled fiercely for the three points, McGinn ended up being pivotal in securing an away victory, winning a penalty for Ollie Watkins to slot home before setting up Emi Buendia to strike a decisive second goal in the 81st minute.

SofaScore rates the 28-year-old's performance at 7.8/10 over the course of the 90 minutes while McGinn also completed three dribbles successfully out of three, demonstrating his ability to drive his side forward against a tough opponent.

Next up for Aston Villa is a home tie against Crystal Palace, where a victory could potentially catapult them into the top half of the table at the expense of Chelsea.

What has Dean Jones said about John McGinn?

Journalist Jones thinks that McGinn is right up there with Watkins as one of the most valuable players available to boss Emery.

Jones told GMS: "I'd say, behind Ollie Watkins, he is probably their best player and I think obviously he's got to take credit for that, but that too is what you get in a coach like Emery, who will look at the bigger picture of what he's got and try to find players that fit the roles."

What are John McGinn's stats this season?

McGinn has been a virtual ever-present in this Aston Villa side in 2022/23 and has made 22 appearances across all competitions, registering two assists, as shown on Transfermarkt.

Furthermore, WhoScored notes that the 28-year-old midfielder has won an average of 2.2 challenges per match this season in the Premier League, illustrating his reliability in both boxes to make an impact.

Whether used in a deeper-lying or advanced role in the engine room, McGinn is able to use his unique blend of qualities to drive his team forward in all thirds of the pitch and Emery has been able to get the best out of the Glasgow-born man since taking over from Steven Gerrard.

Moving forward, the Spaniard will be hoping for more of the same from the Scot as the Clarets eye a strong finish to this term.