Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is yet to sign an extension on his current deal, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some details from inside the club to GIVEMESPORT, including two Premier League sides who have got their eye on him.

The England international is one of Villa's most important players, so tieing him down to a new contract will be a major priority for the Midlands club.

Aston Villa news - Ollie Watkins

Watkins signed for Aston Villa from Brentford back in 2020 for a fee of around £28m, as per Sky Sports. The 27-year-old had scored 26 goals in the Championship the season before making the move to the Midlands club, and he's adapted to the Premier League impressively. Unai Emery undoubtedly considers Watkins one of his key players, especially with a lack of cover in attack.

Watkins' current deal at Villa Park runs until 2025. Although he still has two years left, if Villa don't secure his signature for a few more years, then next summer he will only have 12 months left, leaving the club in a precarious position. As per The Athletic, Villa offered Watkins a new deal back in May, but we're yet to see an official announcement confirming an extension, which could be a huge worry for the fans at Villa Park. Losing a player of Watkins' calibre would be disastrous for the Villans, who only have Jhon Duran as a backup in the centre-forward position. Villa are heavily reliant on Watkins, and have barely given Duran a chance to impress in the Premier League.

Ollie Watkins vs Jhon Duran - Premier League Stats Watkins Duran Appearances 114 16 Goals 40 2 Minutes 9816 196 Stats according to FBref

Clubs will look at Ollie Watkins' situation and make an offer - Dean Jones

Jones has suggested that Villa have began looking at the situation many months ago, and it shouldn't take this long to convince him to sign a new contract. The journalist adds that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have half an eye on the player if he doesn't commit to a new deal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"A new deal for Watkins would bring relief for Villa fans because this is a situation that the club began looking into back in May and should not really take six months to be thrashed out. At the moment him and Duran are the only actual strikers and one problem if a new deal is not signed soon is that clubs will look at his situation and make an offer. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are two that have been mentioned to me before as having half an eye on him in case he did not commit to Villa but he's not really someone they can afford to let go. His goal flow sometimes dries up but he's a constant in the team and I would be surprised if there was not news on developments on this story soon."

Will Ollie Watkins leave Aston Villa?

The Midlands club are on an upward trajectory, so it could be the ideal place for him to grow and develop. However, this has been the case from around the time Villa were looking to offer him a new deal, so the supporters could be a little nervous that he's not signed on the dotted line. If a Champions League club come knocking, then it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if Watkins is tempted.