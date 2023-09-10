Highlights Ollie Watkins is hoping to recreate the excellent form he enjoyed last season.

However, the 27-year-old could enter the final 18 months of his contract in January.

Clubs across the Premier League and Europe have previously been linked with a move for the centre-forward.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could have attracted the attention of several Premier League outfits, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with “messages coming out” of Villa Park.

Unai Emery has got the best out of the centre-forward during his stint as Villans head coach.

Aston Villa transfer news – Ollie Watkins

Watkins has enjoyed a successful three years since moving from Brentford to Aston Villa in 2020 in a deal worth £33m. The 27-year-old has hit the back of the net 46 times and provided 15 assists in 122 appearances for the Villans, preserving the club’s Premier League status in his first two seasons.

Last season, the Torquay-born star bagged 15 goals and registered six assists in the Premier League as Villa recovered from a stuttering start to finish seventh, securing a place in this season’s Europa Conference League. Watkins’ first-leg hat-trick in a 5-0 play-off shellacking of Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian made the 3-0 victory in the second leg a formality, placing Villa in the competition’s group stages.

Though yet to score in the Premier League this season, Watkins has provided two assists as Villa make a mixed start to their domestic campaign after earning comfortable victories against Everton and Burnley, either side of being soundly beaten at Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Watkins’ goalscoring form over the last 12 months is sure to have attracted interest in his services across the Premier League and Europe.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Watkins?

Jones has heard messages from the club that Villa are happy with Watkins as their main centre-forward, but the Villans must consider tying him down to a new deal before he reaches the final 18 months of his £75,000 per-week contract in January. The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT:

“This is a key time for Watkins in determining how his career progresses. I think Villa is a great club for him right now, and there will be conversations coming about his contract because Villa can’t let that get into the final 18 months, as that’s when offers start to land, and players can get itchy feet. “Over the summer, there were messages coming out of the club that they were happy with him as the main forward. He hasn’t scored yet in the league, and as a forward, the longer that drags on, you can start to become concerned, but Watkins knows this style of play and is trusted in the system. “I haven’t heard that he is being prioritised for a transfer any time soon, but it would be strange if he was not on the radar of clubs like Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur as they ponder what their attacking options are going to be. Chelsea have him on the watchlist, but we need to see what happens in terms of him committing himself to Villa. If he doesn’t do that, then there will be a fear he leaves.”

Read More: The Premier League's top ten strikers right now, including Watkins, ranked

What clubs have expressed an interest in signing Watkins?

Villa got through the summer transfer window, having had to fend off relatively little interest in the services of Watkins. Jones told GIVEMESPORT in June that sources inside Chelsea were baffled that head coach Mauricio Pochettino was not making an active move to sign Watkins at Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues have acquired the services of RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson, rendering a play for Watkins as unlikely unless they can further balance their books in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur could be an option for the former Exeter City star after Spurs sold club record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich during the summer market without replacing him with an out-and-out number nine.

In June, The Athletic reported that Watkins, valued at £70m according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, was seen as a low-risk striker option by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils had allowed Wout Weghorst to depart after his unsuccessful loan move to Old Trafford and were in the market for a centre-forward. However, the Manchester giants turned to Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, ruling another Premier League club out of Watkins’ signature.

Meanwhile, reports before the summer transfer window opened in April claimed Bayern Munich were interested in acquiring the England international’s services during the market. But the Bundesliga champions signed Three Lions teammate Kane instead, meaning that the pieces of the puzzle haven’t fallen into place for Watkins to leave Villa Park, and the striker remains in the West Midlands following the market's closure.

Therefore, Villa hope to secure Watkins’ future before the January market as they look ahead to an exciting season under Emery.