Aston Villa are well within the race for Nuremberg’s teenage sensation Stefanos Tzimas, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany.

It has not been a quiet window for Villa. Earlier this month, they confirmed the signings of forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund and of full-back Andres Garcia, formerly of Levante.

Alternatively, in the way of outgoings, it appears that Colombian striker Jhon Duran is set to move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Duran’s future was in question for much of the window, given both he and England international Ollie Watkins were vying for first-team minutes in an Unai Emery set-up that favours just one striker.

Villa are not done with their incomings yet, it would seem, as the club could potentially make at least one more addition before the transfer window closes in early February with Fabrizio Romano revealing in his GIVEMESPORT column the latest on their pursuits of Mathys Tel and Joao Felix.

Villa Like Tzimas

Not the only club to show interest

19-year-old Tzimas - labelled as a "monster in the making" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - is a striker who, last year, joined Nuremberg on loan from PAOK for the season. He has flourished so far in Germany, helping his club remain in what has become an incredibly tight race for promotion. Nuremberg are 11th in the 2. Bundesliga, but are just nine points off top spot.

Stefanos Tzimas 2. Bundesliga 24/25 Stats Appearances 16 Goals 10 Assists 2 Yellow Cards (Red Cards) 3 (1) Minutes Played 1,102'

According to Plettenberg, the plan remains for Nuremberg to activate their buy option, worth around £15 million, for Tzimas, though how long he stays at the club for after that remains to be seen.

Aston Villa are “engaged in concrete talks and negotiations” for Tzimas, but they are not the only club interested in acquiring the Greek youth international’s services. Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the player, as are Brighton and Hove Albion, with the latter being touted as currently leading the race for the forward.

Tzimas, who is valued at just over £20 million, would represent a shrewd piece of business for Villa, but it is clear that the Villans are in a race to acquire his services either this month or in the coming summer.

