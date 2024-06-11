Highlights Milan are interested in signing Aston Villa defender Matty Cash this summer.

Villa are likely to see several outgoings before the end of June in an attempt to comply with the Premier League's financial rules.

Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley is set to become the club's first summer signing.

Aston Villa are ‘open-minded’ about selling defender Matty Cash this summer amid interest from AC Milan, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Italian side believe Villa are likely to consider selling the Poland international in the next few months, but only at the right price. According to GMS sources, club boss Unai Emery is not ‘a huge fan’ of the right-back and could consider letting him go this summer.

It remains to be seen if Cash is open to leaving Villa Park after four seasons and 142 appearances at the club. Last season, he helped the Villans secure a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Aston Villa are likely to make unwanted adjustments to the squad before the new season after Sky Sports revealed that the Birmingham side are among six Premier League clubs that must sell players before the end of June to comply with the division’s financial rules.

Milan Interested in Matty Cash

Villa are likely to sell players this summer

An important player for Villa in recent years, Cash now faces interest from Milan amid the English club’s financial troubles. Villa are likely to cash in on multiple players this summer and could offload Cash for more than £20m, according to GMS sources.

Milan could use the situation Villa are currently in and try to secure Cash for less, since the Italian side have concerns about his current price tag.

The talented right-back, who joined Villa from Nottingham Forest in 2020, still has three years left on his current deal, expiring in 2027. In 2022, Cash signed a five-year contract extension and has impressed a times – being called "perfect" by Emery last season – but now faces an uncertain future at Villa Park as the Birmingham side are likely to see several outgoings amid Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Matty Cash Aston Villa Stats (2020-24) Games 142 Goals 9 Assists 10 Yellow cards 29 Red cards 1

Aston Villa Agree Deal for First Summer Transfer

Ross Barkley is set for a return to Villa Park

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Luton Town attacking midfielder Ross Barkley this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a successful return to the Premier League last season despite Luton falling back to the Championship. According to Romano, Villa boss Unai Emery ‘strongly wanted’ to sign Barkley this summer after he revitalised his career at Luton.

Barkley played for Aston Villa in the 2020-21 season after joining from Chelsea on loan and was instrumental for Dean Smith’s side, who finished 11th in the league.

He is now set for his Champions League debut under Emery, a competition he missed out on winning with Chelsea in 2021 when he was on loan at Villa Park.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-06-24.