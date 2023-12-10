Highlights Aston Villa are not willing to sell Douglas Luiz despite interest from other Premier League clubs at Villa Park.

Aston Villa “don’t need to sell” midfielder Douglas Luiz despite interest in his services from elsewhere in the Premier League, as Sunday People chief sports writer Neil Moxley assesses the likelihood of the star remaining at Villa Park beyond the 2024 winter transfer window.

Villans boss Unai Emery has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2023/24 Premier League and Europa Conference League season. He hopes his side can continue their impressive form into the campaign's second half.

Luiz has proved a critical part of Villa’s early-season success and has generated further Premier League interest in his services ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window. Villa are in a position to seriously consider a challenge for qualification to the 2024/25 Champions League.

Luiz’s Aston Villa career so far

Luiz has established himself as a regular at Aston Villa following his arrival from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £15m. In the following years, the South American has watched the Villans transform from relegation candidates into a Europa Conference League outfit competing for qualification for the Champions League. It has been a remarkable turnaround for Villa, who were on the cusp of an immediate demotion to the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign.

In October 2022, Luiz committed himself to a long-term deal at Villa Park, having seen the West Midlands giants reject three offers from Arsenal during the 2022 summer transfer window. The 25-year-old’s initial contract was set to expire in the summer of 2023, but Villa were rewarded for not cashing in on the midfielder.

During the 2023/24 campaign, Luiz has played a vital role in Villa’s early season success, which sees them rooted firmly in the top four as we approach the season's halfway point. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT in October that he wouldn’t be surprised if Manchester City aimed to re-sign Luiz and believes he could play for any of the Premier League’s established top four.

According to FootballTransfers, Villa have put a £110m price tag on the Brazil international to fend off interest from Arsenal and other clubs. The north London club are interested in signing the midfielder but have no interest in signing him for that price.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 (10-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.20 3rd Goals 5 =2nd Assists 2 =5th Yellow cards 5 =2nd Shots per game 1.9 2nd Pass success rate 88.5% 4th Average passes per game 59.7 2nd Tackles per game 2.3 1st Fouled per game 1.3 =4th Stats according to WhoScored

Neil Moxley on Douglas Luiz

Moxley claims that Villa would “shoot themselves in the foot” if they sold a player of Luiz’s calibre in their current situation. The journalist also hints that NSWE won’t be pushing for a sale despite the astronomical fees being quoted. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“Strangely, at a press conference, Emery said he was on his case as he’s not doing enough. He wants more goals and assists. We’re thinking, ‘Wow, you're tough’, because from where we're sitting, he's doing a pretty good job there.’ But Villa don't need to sell and don't want to sell. Luiz signed a lengthy contract when there was interest from Arsenal at the start of the 2022/23 season. “The owners won't be pushing for a sale either. This is precisely what they came into Aston Villa to do, to get into the Champions League positions. So, now they are there, and they won’t shoot themselves in the foot by selling one of their most valuable assets unless they have to. If there's an escape clause, it's down to the player, and he could be off. But I don't see Luiz going anywhere in the January transfer window.”

Aston Villa transfer news on Emiliano Martinez and Jhon Duran

With the transfer window approaching, it’s only natural for rumours to begin swirling as the new year draws closer. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th December) that Emiliano Martinez is likely to remain at Aston Villa despite rumours at the beginning of 2023 hinting that he could depart.

In July 2023, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea were watching the Argentina international, who won the World Cup with the South American country in 2022. Bayern Munich were also credited with an interest in the Villans stopper, but Martinez is set to remain at Villa Park for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Moxley has also told GIVEMESPORT that the future of Villa striker Jhon Duran is one to watch. The 19-year-old has been a backup to Ollie Watkins since he signed for the one-time European Cup winners in January 2023 and could be afforded a loan opportunity. According to Football Insider, Duran has clashed with Emery over his attitude at the club’s Bodymoor Heath training ground, throwing his immediate future into doubt.

After Villa’s clash with Arsenal on 9th December, the West Midlands outfit concluded their Europa Conference League group stage campaign with a trip to Bosnia to face Zrinjski Mostar, with a point securing their place in the competition’s last-16.