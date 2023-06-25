Aston Villa like 26-year-old Spanish defender Pau Torres, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Torres enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign with Spanish outfit Villarreal, which also saw the centre-back feature at the Qatar World Cup for the Spanish national team.

Aston Villa latest news - Pau Torres

Torres built on his already growing reputation across Europe during the 2022/23 season, making a total of 34 La Liga appearances for Villarreal as the club secured a fifth-placed finish in the Spanish top flight, as per Transfermarkt.

The Spaniard was also part of the Spanish World Cup squad in Qatar, featuring in their 2-1 shock group stage defeat to Japan.

His impressive form throughout the campaign has once again reignited speculation that the 26-year-old will be signed by a Premier League club. However, Villa will likely be required to pay a substantial fee to bring the 26-year-old to Villa Park, with Villarreal reportedly setting a £40 million asking price in order for a move to be sanctioned, which the same story says would be a club-record fee.

What has Dean Jones said about Pau Torres and Aston Villa?

Jones revealed that while Torres is admired at Aston Villa, the club did have doubts regarding his suitability and reliability.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "I don't know about more likely [than a move for Harry Maguire]. I mean, I still haven't heard much of a progress report on Pau Torres, I know he's liked.

"I'm not sure there's absolute certainty on his fit and his reliability. Obviously, Emery knows all about him, so he's very well-positioned to make a call on this."

Why are Aston Villa targeting a centre-back?

On the face of it, the Villans are well stocked in the centre-back position, with Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Calum Chambers and Diego Carlos all currently at the club. However, with European football on the horizon at Villa Park, Emery is likely to want to bolster his defensive options.

Chambers, whilst a respected player, is not at the level required to help push the club on and with Carlos returning from a serious Achilles tendon rupture, as per Transfermarkt, a fourth centre-back to play ahead of Chambers would improve the squad.

Emery has worked with Torres before at Villarreal, and with that experience in mind, can decide whether the defender is the player Villa need, or whether that money could be better spent either on a different position or on an alternative option at centre-back.